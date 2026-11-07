Nations Championship 2025: Scotland vs New Zealand Lineups Announced

Scotland and New Zealand are set to clash in the Nations Championship at Allianz Stadium in Turin. Full team lineups and match officials are detailed below.

Scotland and New Zealand are preparing to face off in a highly anticipated Nations Championship rugby union match at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. The contest brings together two distinct rugby nations with rich histories and fierce competitive rivalries on the international stage.

Scotland Rugby Team Roster And Captains

Sione Tuipulotu leads the Scottish pack as captain, anchoring a front row that includes Zander Fagerson and Rory Sutherland. Kyle Steyn and Jamie Dobie flank the midfield, while Finn Russell manages the kicking and tactical game from the tenth jersey. The back three is completed by Kyle Rowe and Huw Jones, providing speed and width to the attack.

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The Scottish bench features Gregor Hiddleston, Pierre Schoeman, and Will Hurd, offering experienced replacements for the forwards. Josh Bayliss, George Horne, and Tom Jordan provide depth in the backline, with Blair Kinghorn available as a kicking option. This squad has been carefully selected to counter the physicality and skill of the All Blacks.

New Zealand All Blacks Squad Details

New Zealand fields a powerful lineup led by Codie Taylor at hooker, supported by Fletcher Newell and Ethan de Groot in the front row. Scott Barrett and Tupou Vaa'i form a formidable second row, while Peter Lakai and Wallace Sititi provide dynamism in the back row. Cam Roigard and Damian McKenzie control the midfield operations and tactical kicking.

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The All Blacks backline features Beauden Barrett at fullback, with Will Jordan and Josh Moorby providing explosive speed on the wings. Jordie Barrett and Quinn Tupaea occupy the center channels, adding ball-carrying power and defensive resilience. Timoci Tavatavanawai and Rieko Ioane are named on the bench to add impact in the final quarter.

Match Officials And Stadium Information

Irish referee Andrew Brace will take charge of the officiating duties for this crucial Nations Championship fixture. He is supported by Assistant Referees Andrea Piardi from Italy and Jordan Way from Australia. The Television Match Official (TMO) role is held by Olly Hodges, also from Ireland, ensuring accurate decision-making throughout the game.

The Allianz Stadium in Turin serves as the venue for this high-stakes encounter. The stadium provides a neutral ground for fans to witness top-tier rugby union. The match officials have been appointed to ensure fair play and adherence to international rugby laws during the contest.

Team Selection And Strategic Implications

Scotland has opted for a balanced squad that emphasizes physicality in the pack and creativity in the backs. Sione Tuipulotu's leadership is expected to be vital in managing the game's tempo against a relentless New Zealand side. Finn Russell's experience will be key in exploiting gaps in the All Blacks' defensive structure.

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New Zealand's selection reflects a focus on maintaining their traditional attacking flair while strengthening defensive solidity. The presence of experienced players like Damian McKenzie and Beauden Barrett provides stability and tactical awareness. The All Blacks will look to use their depth to dominate the match in the latter stages.