National Treasury focused on boosting municipalities' performance, improving finances

Enoch Godongwana, the Finance Minister, revealed that a significant part of the National Treasury's plans for this year will be devoted to enhancing the efficiency of municipalities and enhancing their capacity to collect revenue for trade operations. He also revealed that the department is going to handle national and provincial departments that owe more than R22 billion to municipalities, starting with funding the Johannesburg municipality to compel them to balance their finances.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced that the National Treasury 's primary goal this year will be to support municipalities' performance and improve their revenue collection for trading services .

Godongwana mentioned that the department will pursue national and provincial departments collectively owing over R22 billion to municipalities. He also announced that Treasury will take action to accelerate urban renewal in the metros, which is an election year for local governments. The transfer of funds from the Department of Human Settlements to Treasury will be used to deal with metro trading services.

Godongwana stated that underperforming municipalities will not only face funds being withheld but also have state departments, such as the provincial and national governments, held accountable for their debts





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Local Government & Policy South Africa News National Treasury Municipalities Revenue Collection Trading Services Inner-City Renewal Local Government Election Year Human Settlements Provincial Governments National Government Overdue Funds Performing Municipalities

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