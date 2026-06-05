National Taxi Alliance Reaffirms Right of Commuters to Choose Transport

The National Taxi Alliance has reaffirmed the right of commuters to choose their preferred mode of transport without intimidation or coercion. The alliance has warned that members found interfering with passenger choice or the lawful operations of other transport providers will face disciplinary action.

The National Taxi Alliance has reaffirmed the right of commuters to choose their preferred mode of transport without intimidation or coercion. The alliance says passengers must be free to use taxis, buses, trains, e-hailing services or any other lawful transport options.

This comes on the backdrop of reported cases of ongoing bullying, intimidation, and violence by taxi operators against private motorists, bus services, and e-hailing drivers in the country. The National Taxi Alliance has urged taxi operators to compete through improved service, safety and reliability rather than force or threats. The alliance has also warned that members found interfering with passenger choice or the lawful operations of other transport providers will face disciplinary action.

The spokesperson for the National Taxi Alliance, Theo Malele, has called on all its members, commuters, law enforcement agencies, and regulators to report any incidents of forced patronage. The alliance remains committed to lawful, ethical, and customer-centred public transport. The South African National Taxi Council in the North West has also weighed in on the issue, stating that it will take necessary disciplinary measures against taxi operators who engage in such behaviour.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media, and tensions have flared up between local taxi associations and contracted bus operators in the area. The incident has highlighted the need for improved safety and security measures in the public transport sector. The National Taxi Alliance has urged taxi operators to work together with other transport providers to provide a safe and reliable service to commuters.

The alliance has also called on the government to provide support to taxi operators who are committed to providing a lawful and customer-centred service. The incident has sparked a heated debate about the role of taxi operators in the public transport sector, with some calling for greater regulation and others advocating for a more customer-centred approach.

The National Taxi Alliance has stated that it will continue to work with other transport providers to improve safety and security in the public transport sector. The alliance has also called on the government to provide support to taxi operators who are committed to providing a lawful and customer-centred service.

The incident has highlighted the need for improved safety and security measures in the public transport sector, and the National Taxi Alliance is committed to working with other transport providers to achieve this goal





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National Taxi Alliance Commuters Transport Intimidation Coercion

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