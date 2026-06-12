National Prosecuting Authority Head Batohi's Enquiry Testimony Halted as Panel Denies Written Submission Request

The Nkabinde Enquiry panel has declined a request from National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi to file written submissions after she discontinued her oral testimony. The enquiry is investigating the fitness of suspended South Gauteng Director of Public Prosecutions Andrew Chauke.

The Nkabinde Enquiry panel has declined a request from National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shamila Batohi to submit written closing arguments after she abruptly discontinued her oral testimony last December.

The panel ruled that Batohi participated in the proceedings solely as a witness, not as a legal party or representative, and therefore was not entitled to file such submissions. This decision effectively removes any further input from Batohi regarding the fitness of suspended South Gauteng Director of Public Prosecutions Andrew Chauke to hold office. The panel stated that it carefully considered the application, opposing affidavits, and the legal framework governing the enquiry before reaching its conclusion.

According to enquiry spokesperson Tiyisela Mpuzana, the panel found that Batohi's role was limited to that of a witness, and thus the proposed written submissions would not form part of the official record. This ruling underscores the strict procedural boundaries of the enquiry, which operates under the South African National Prosecuting Authority Act and related regulations.

Batohi's decision to halt her testimony mid-cross-examination had already raised questions about the completeness of the evidence, and the panel's rejection further limits the scope of her contribution to the proceedings. The enquiry, chaired by retired Judge Nkabinde, is probing whether Chauke is fit to hold the position of Director of Public Prosecutions in the Gauteng division. Chauke was suspended in 2020 amid allegations of misconduct, including maladministration and improper conduct.

The proceedings have been contentious, with Batohi initially testifying as a key witness regarding the processes and decisions leading to Chauke's suspension. However, her testimony was cut short before cross-examination by Chauke's legal team could be completed. The panel's decision to deny Batohi's written submission request means that her evidence stands as initially presented, without the opportunity to clarify or rebut cross-examination points.

Legal experts note that this could weaken the case against Chauke, as the panel may place less weight on incomplete testimony. The NPA has not commented on whether Batohi plans to challenge the ruling in court. The implications of this ruling extend beyond the immediate enquiry. It highlights the delicate balance between the roles of senior legal officials when they appear as witnesses in proceedings involving their subordinates.

Batohi's attempt to file written submissions was seen by some as an overstep of the boundaries defined for witnesses, who typically are not allowed to influence the record after their oral testimony. The panel's strict adherence to legal procedure reinforces the principle that all participants must abide by the rules of the enquiry. Moving forward, the panel will evaluate Chauke's fitness based on the evidence already presented, including testimony from other witnesses and documentary evidence.

A decision is expected in the coming months. The outcome could have significant repercussions for the NPA's leadership and the broader criminal justice system in South Africa, given Chauke's high-profile role and the political sensitivities surrounding his suspension





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