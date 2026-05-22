National Prosecuting Authority files application for leave to appeal contempt of court order against prosecutor

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has filed an application for leave to appeal the contempt of court order and warrant of arrest against prosecutor, Mkhuseli Ntaba. Ntaba failed to appear in the case against prominent taxi boss Joe 'Ferrari' Sibanyoni and his co-accused's bail hearing at the Kwaggafontein Magistrate’s Court. In a dramatic turn of events, Sibanyoni and his co-accused walked out of court as free men.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has filed an application for leave to appeal the contempt of court order and warrant of arrest against prosecutor, Mkhuseli Ntaba.

Ntaba failed to appear in the case against prominent taxi boss Joe 'Ferrari' Sibanyoni and his co-accused's bail hearing at the Kwaggafontein Magistrate’s Court. In a dramatic turn of events, Sibanyoni, Mvimbi Masilela, Philemon Msiza, and Bafana Oupa Sindane walked out of court as free men. The prosecutor had informed the court last week that he would not be able to attend Monday’s proceedings.

Now, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in the Mpumalanga Division has filed an application for leave to appeal against the orders granted by Tonjeni on Monday. The orders that the DPP seeks to appeal are, among others, the conviction of the prosecutor for contempt of court and the order authorising a warrant of arrest against him.

The implication of the filing of the said application is that the orders are automatically suspended until the hearing of the application for leave to appeal and finalisation thereof. In addition to the notice for leave to appeal, the DPP has also filed a formal request for written reasons for the orders with a view to supplement the grounds upon which the leave to appeal is based, if necessary





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National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Contempt Of Court Leave To Appeal Magistrate’S Court Joe 'Ferrari' Sibanyoni

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