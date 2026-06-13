The National Press Club's selection of Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi as Newsmaker of the Year is being mocked and criticized. Commentators argue that businessman Oupa "Baby Brown" Mogotsi, embroiled in a bizarre case of an alleged self-staged assassination, is a more fitting recipient for an award that highlights the absurdity of the year's events.

The National Press Club 's decision to honor Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi as 2025 Newsmaker of the Year has sparked controversy and disbelief. The provincial police commissioner from KwaZuma-Natal received the award after a briefing in military fatigues, flanked by masked, armed officers, where he admitted to criminality within the police force.

Critics argue this celebration is misplaced and bewildering. Businessman Oupa "Baby Brown" Mogotsi, currently facing charges for allegedly staging his own assassination, is presented as a more deserving candidate. Mogotsi's life story, marked by dual birth dates, a criminal record, and a highly publicized legal drama, is described as a national spectacle that defines the year.

The piece also questions the credibility and activities of the National Press Club itself, suggesting it may be an unfit judge for such an award. The article further references the country's poor ranking in a fictional World IQ Index and draws parallels to the tenure of former President Jacob Zuma, painting a picture of a nation bewildered by its own political circus. Ultimately, it asserts that while Mkhwanazi may hold the plaque, the year truly belonged to Mogotsi





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National Press Club News Maker Of The Year Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi Oupa Mogotsi Baby Brown Staged Assassination South Africa Police Satire Political Commentary

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