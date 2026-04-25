The Daily Lotto and Lotto results for April 25th, 2026, are announced, with jackpots totaling over R92 million. Details on how to play, claim prizes, and access winner support services are provided, alongside other South African news updates including rugby, football, and film casting discussions.

The South Africa n National Lottery has announced the results for the Daily Lotto and Daily Lotto Plus draws held on Saturday, April 25th, 2026. The Daily Lotto jackpot currently sits at an estimated R450,000, presenting a significant opportunity for players to transform their fortunes.

The main Lotto jackpot has swelled to an impressive R90 million, while Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 each offer R1.5 million in prize money. Lottery officials strongly encourage participation, emphasizing that a ticket purchase is the sole requirement to enter the draw and potentially realize long-held dreams.

Tickets are readily available through a variety of convenient channels, including authorized retailers nationwide, the official National Lottery website (national-lottery.co.za) accessible via computer or mobile device, the National Lottery Mobile App, and through direct banking services offered by FNB, ABSA, Nedbank, Standard Bank, Capitec, TymeBank, and African Bank. Beyond the monetary prizes, the National Lottery demonstrates a commitment to the well-being of its winners.

Individuals winning R50,000 or more are entitled to complimentary trauma counselling provided by qualified psychologists, alongside free financial guidance from accredited financial advisors. This support system aims to assist winners in navigating the complexities of sudden wealth and making informed decisions about their financial future. Importantly, all lottery winnings are paid out tax-free and deposited directly into the winner’s designated bank account.

The National Lottery prioritizes accuracy in publishing results, but consistently advises players to independently verify winning numbers on the official website to ensure complete confidence. This is the definitive source for confirmation. The South African news outlet continues to provide updates on local and international events, including lottery results, through its Facebook page.

In other South African news, the Lions rugby team achieved a record-breaking victory in their recent competition, securing their highest-ever win tally with a dominant performance that included eight tries. The team’s success has been widely celebrated by fans.

However, there has been some public debate surrounding the casting of British actress Cynthia Erivo in a forthcoming biopic about the iconic South African singer, Miriam Makeba, with some expressing concerns about representation. Focus is also turning to the upcoming Soweto Derby, a highly anticipated football clash between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs.

Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng is aiming for a significant achievement in what may be his final appearance in the derby, while assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi has cautioned his team about the challenges posed by their rivals. Finally, in United Rugby Championship (URC) news, the Stormers have climbed to the top of the standings after a decisive victory over the Glasgow Warriors, thanks to a two-try performance from prop Ntuthuko Mchunu.

The Stormers’ win marks a significant moment in their season and positions them strongly for continued success in the competition





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National Lottery Lotto Results Daily Lotto Lotto Plus Jackpot South Africa Rugby Football Miriam Makeba Stormers Orlando Pirates Kaizer Chiefs

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