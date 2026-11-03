Sizekhaya Reassures Lottery Players After Court Sets Aside Licence Award

Sizekhaya says tickets remain on sale, draws continue and prizes will be paid after the Pretoria High Court set aside its National Lottery and Sports Pools licence award. The court suspended its order for about 12 months while the minister reconsiders the award.

National Lottery players can continue buying tickets, draws will go ahead as scheduled and winners will still receive their prizes despite a High Court ruling that set aside the awarding of the Fourth National Lottery and Sports Pools Licence.

Operator Sizekhaya issued the reassurance after the Pretoria High Court ruled on review applications brought by Ithuba Lottery RF and Ringeta Consortium RF. The court found flaws in the licence award process. The court set aside the licence award and declared the agreement between Sizekhaya, Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Parks Tau and the National Lotteries Commission invalid. It referred a technical issue in the awarding process back to the minister for reconsideration.

Also read Court sets aside Sizekhaya national lottery licence award, orders minister to reconsider

Licence Award Invalidated

The minister has been ordered to reconsider the award without relying on the report and recommendations of the ministerial committee. The court suspended the effect of its order for effectively 12 months. That means there is no immediate interruption to lottery operations or the distribution of prizes while the minister reconsiders the licence award and transitional arrangements are put in place. Sizekhaya said the suspension was made in the public interest and allows business as usual.

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Sizekhaya said it is disappointed with the outcome but stressed that the court made no adverse findings against it on any of the grounds raised in the review applications. The company said players can continue purchasing tickets, draws will take place as scheduled, and prizes will be paid to successful players as usual. It also said the National Lottery continues to support good causes through the National Lottery Distribution Trust Fund, including old-age homes and children's homes.

Questions remain over Deputy President Paul Mashatile's ties to Sizekhaya and whether these played any role in the minister's decision. The court ordered Sizekhaya, the minister and the National Lotteries Commission to pay the legal costs of Ithuba and Ringeta Consortium, including the costs of senior counsel. The National Lottery plays a role in supporting a range of good causes through the National Lottery Distribution Trust Fund. Beneficiaries include organisations such as old-age homes and children's homes, among others.

Court Suspends Order

The suspension of the court's order means there is no immediate interruption to lottery operations or the distribution of prizes. For players, the key message is that they can continue entering the draws without worrying that the judgment has put their tickets or potential winnings at risk. Sizekhaya Holdings was announced as the fourth national lottery and sports pool licence holder. The court's ruling followed review applications by Ithuba Lottery and Ringeta Consortium, which challenged the licence award process.

The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition and the National Lotteries Commission are expected to handle the reconsideration process ordered by the court. The minister must reconsider the award without relying on the report and recommendations of the ministerial committee. Transitional arrangements will also be put in place during the suspension period. Sizekhaya said its operations remain unaffected and that players should not fear for their tickets or winnings.

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Lottery Operations Continue

The company reiterated that draws and prize payments will continue as normal. It also emphasised that the court made no adverse findings against it on the grounds raised in the review applications. The ruling does not immediately change how the National Lottery operates. Tickets remain on sale, scheduled draws will proceed, and prizes will be paid to winners.

The suspension of the order is intended to protect the public interest and avoid disruption to the National Lottery and the good causes it supports.