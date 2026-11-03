Court overturns Sizekhaya National Lottery licence, orders Tau to reconsider

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has set aside the award of South Africa's Fourth National Lottery and Sports Pools Licence to Sizekhaya Holdings, giving Minister Parks Tau 12 months to reconsider while Lotto and PowerBall draws continue.

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has overturned the decision to award South Africa's National Lottery licence to Sizekhaya Holdings, ruling on Monday, 2 November that Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Parks Tau must reconsider the award.

The court suspended the declaration of invalidity for 12 months, so Lotto and PowerBall draws will continue while the minister reconsiders. The ruling set aside both the licence award and the licence agreement concluded between the minister, the National Lotteries Commission and Sizekhaya. Judge Norman Davis found serious shortcomings in the process leading to the award. These included the involvement of a ministerial committee that effectively ran a parallel process to evaluate bids.

Also read Court sets aside Sizekhaya national lottery licence award, orders minister to reconsider

Ministerial Committee Conducted Separate Assessment

The case centred on a ministerial committee appointed to reassess bids after the NLC had completed its evaluation. The committee conducted a separate assessment not provided for in the original bidding process and applied different criteria when evaluating applications. The court also found there was no indication that Tau had properly considered the recommendations of the quality assurance committee before making his final decision. The judgment followed review applications brought by Ithuba Lottery and the Ringeta Consortium.

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Both challenged the legality and fairness of the licensing process. They argued the process was flawed, that proper due diligence had not been conducted, and that key requirements in the request for proposals had not been adequately considered. The ruling represents a major blow for Sizekhaya, which was announced in May 2025 as the preferred bidder for the eight-year licence. The company took over the National Lottery from Ithuba Holdings on 1 June 2026.

Its appointment prompted legal challenges from unsuccessful bidders who questioned the selection process. While declaring the licence award and agreement invalid, the court suspended the order to avoid disruption to National Lottery operations. The first six months will allow Tau to reconsider the licence award and make a fresh determination on who should operate the National Lottery. The second six-month period will allow time to negotiate and conclude a new licence agreement.

Fresh Decision Must Not Rely On Committee Report

If necessary, it will also allow transitional arrangements should another bidder ultimately be selected. The court directed that any fresh decision must be made without relying on the Ministerial Committee's report and recommendations. This leaves the future of the Fourth National Lottery and Sports Pools Licence unresolved and places the decision squarely back in Tau's hands. The minister now has 12 months to revisit a tender process dogged by legal disputes, delays, and allegations of irregularities.

Ithuba Lottery welcomed the judgment, describing it as a validation of its long-held concerns about the integrity of the licensing process. The judgment vindicates ITHUBA's stance that the appointment of the South African National Lottery operator must be guided by the principles of fairness, transparency and accountability and must comply with the applicable legal and regulatory framework, the company said.

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Ithuba said the ruling reinforced the principle that appointing a lottery operator must be lawful and in strict compliance with applicable regulations. The company confirmed it is reviewing the judgment with its legal team to determine its implications and consider its next steps. Ithuba Lottery is currently reviewing the judgment with its legal representatives to consider its implications for Ithuba Lottery and the appropriate next steps.

Court Decision Reopens Battle For National Lottery Licence

Among Sizekhaya's shareholders is Bellamont Gaming, a company co-owned and co-directed by Khumo Bogatsu and Moses Tembe. Tembe is the KwaZulu-Natal businessman who chairs Sizekhaya. The court's decision reopens the battle for one of South Africa's most lucrative public licences and leaves the next operator of the National Lottery to be determined by a fresh decision from the minister.