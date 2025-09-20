National Lottery Jackpot Soars to R18 Million, Plus Other Top Stories

The National Lottery's Lotto draw is offering an estimated R18 million jackpot, with additional millions available in Lotto Plus 1 and 2. This article also includes a summary of other significant news stories.

The anticipation is building as the National Lottery 's Lotto draw offers substantial prizes, with the main jackpot estimated at R18 million. The Lotto Plus 1 draw adds a further R3 million to the potential winnings, while the Lotto Plus 2 draw boasts a significant R10 million. This presents a fantastic opportunity for participants to potentially transform their lives with a stroke of luck. To participate in the draw and vie for a share of these considerable jackpots, one must purchase a ticket.

As the saying goes, you have to be in it to win it! The process is straightforward: players can choose their own numbers or opt for the automated random number generator, a convenient option for those who prefer not to select their own digits. The draws use a system where six numbered balls are drawn without replacement from a set of 52 balls, numbered 1 to 52. This contrasts with the original format, which used balls numbered from 1 to 49. The introduction of the expanded number range occurred on July 30, 2017. Prizes are awarded based on how many of the drawn numbers a player correctly matches. Matching at least three numbers guarantees a prize, with the payout increasing for each additional number matched. The probability of winning the jackpot by matching all six numbers is precisely 1 in 20,358,520. It is important to note that the prize pool for each category is divided equally among all players who have matched the same number of balls.\Beyond the primary Lotto draw, the National Lottery offers supplemental draws to increase players' chances of winning. Lotto Plus 1 gives players an extra chance to win with the cost being an additional cost per board. Lotto Plus 2, similar in structure, provides a third opportunity to secure a win, though the prizes may be slightly lower in value. The odds of winning these additional draws remain consistent. For the chance to participate in the draws, players can purchase tickets through various channels. These include visiting participating retailers, accessing the official website national lottery.co.za using a computer or mobile device, downloading the National Lottery Mobile App, or making use of the services offered by participating banks. Major South African banks like FNB, ABSA, Nedbank, Standard Bank, Capitec, TymeBank and African Bank all provide facilities for buying tickets. As an additional option, tickets can also be purchased by dialing a specific USSD code to enter the draw. This diversity of purchase methods ensures that participating in the National Lottery is accessible to a wide audience, regardless of their location or preferred method of access. Furthermore, the National Lottery provides comprehensive support to its winners. Winners who secure prizes valued at R50,000 or more are granted access to free trauma counselling facilitated by professional psychologists, along with financial advice from accredited financial advisors. These services are provided at no cost to the winner. The winnings themselves are paid tax-free directly into the winner's account. The National Lottery's website provides detailed information and resources for players. The official website serves as the ultimate source of verified results. Although the organization makes every effort to display the results with maximum accuracy, the official website is the only source that guarantees 100% verifiable results. Always check your tickets against the results on the official National Lottery website to confirm your winnings.





