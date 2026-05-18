National Health Insurance Act struck down by Constitutional Court

The National Health Insurance (NHI) Act, which has been in legal battles for two decades, has been struck down by the Constitutional Court. The court ruled that the provisions surrounding the 'certificate of need' were unconstitutional, effectively killing off a crucial piece of legislation that aimed to give the government control over where medical practitioners and nurses could work.

The National Health Insurance (NHI) Act, which has been in legal battles for two decades, has been struck down by the Constitutional Court . The court ruled that the provisions surrounding the ' certificate of need ' were unconstitutional, effectively killing off a crucial piece of legislation that aimed to give the government control over where medical practitioners and nurses could work.

The Department of Health's lawyers argued that the certificate of need scheme was a central pillar in implementing the NHI Act, but the court disagreed and severed the sections from the law. The ruling was a significant blow to the NHI, as it was one of the central pillars on which the government's healthcare plans were based.

The court emphasized the urgent need to achieve equitable health services for the majority of South Africans, despite the constitutional duty on the state to take reasonable measures to progressively realize this right. The ruling was welcomed by Solidarity, a trade union, which saw it as a victory against the NHI and a strong opposition to the constitutionality of state centralisation





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National Health Insurance Act Constitutional Court Certificate Of Need Health Services South Africa Health Industry Government Control Health Practitioners Central Pillars Healthcare Plans State Centralisation Progressive Realisation Of The Right To Access

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