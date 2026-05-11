National Disaster: Recent Severe Weather Events in South Africa Classified as National Disaster

The recent severe weather events, including heavy rainfall, flooding, thunderstorms, and snowfall, caused destruction and disruptions across several provinces. The classification will enable the government to intensify coordination and strengthen ongoing response and recovery efforts.

The National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC) has classified the recent severe weather events affecting several provinces as a national disaster . Torrential rainfall, severe thunderstorms, damaging winds , and snowfall have caused widespread destruction and disruptions across the country.

The NDMC Head, Dr Elias Sithole, has invoked Section 23(1)(b) of the Disaster Management Act, 2002, for this classification. The City of Cape Town has reported widespread storm damage and flooding, with teams working to assess, clear, and restore power supply





TheCitizen_News / 🏆 6. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Weather And Climate National Disaster South Africa Recent Weather Events Severe Weather Torrential Rain Thunderstorms Damaging Winds Snowfall

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mozambican national sentenced to multiple life terms for murder of police officer in WelkomA Mozambican national has been sentenced to multiple life terms by the Free State High Court for the murder of a police officer during a shoot-out with police in Welkom. Frimino David Matola, 55, was convicted of the murder of Sgt Disema Steven Mapane, plus two counts of attempted murder, illegal possession of an automatic firearm and ammunition, and contravention of immigration laws.

Read more »

National Disaster Classification in Several Provinces Affected by Severe WeatherA severe weather event has resulted in a national disaster declaration across several provinces in South Africa. Significant damage to homes, infrastructure, and the environment has been reported, with tragic consequences for some individuals' lives.

Read more »

Farewell to young victim as North West floods declared national disasterPremier Mokgosi, alongside the aid organisation Gift of the Givers, has pledged ongoing support for the flood-hit communities.

Read more »

NDMC Head Clasifies Severe Weather Events as National DisasterDr Elias Sithole, the NDMC Head, has classified the recent severe weather events affecting several provinces as a national disaster. Several provinces, including Free State, Eastern Cape, and Western Cape, have experienced cold and rainy weather conditions.

Read more »