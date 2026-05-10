National Disaster Classification in Several Provinces Affected by Severe Weather

A severe weather event has resulted in a national disaster declaration across several provinces in South Africa. Significant damage to homes, infrastructure, and the environment has been reported, with tragic consequences for some individuals' lives.

A national disaster has been officially classified in several provinces hit by extreme weather over the past week. The affected areas include the Western Cape , Eastern Cape , North West , Northern Cape , Free State , and Mpumalanga .

Head of the National Disaster Management Centre, Bongani Sithole, has called on all three spheres of government to step up support for disaster management teams and strengthen contingency measures. The classification follows an assessment of the damage caused by severe weather conditions that brought heavy rain, flooding, thunderstorms, damaging winds, and snowfall across the country. The extreme weather has caused widespread damage to homes, infrastructure, and the environment.

Consequently, the national executive has been tasked with coordinating and managing the disaster under existing legislation and emergency plans. Government departments have been urged to put measures in place to support relief and response efforts. Tragically, at least four people, including a social worker in the Western Cape, have died as a result of the severe weather





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South Africa National Disaster Management Centre Bongani Sithole Western Cape Eastern Cape North West Northern Cape Free State Mpumalanga Severe Weather Heavy Rain Flooding Thunderstorms Damaging Winds Snowfall Deaths

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