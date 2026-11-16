The National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide cannot attend the November 25 campaign launch because the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities froze its funds over an MOU dispute.

The National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide will be absent from the official launch of the 16 Days of Activism campaign scheduled for November 25 in Middelburg. This exclusion stems from a funding freeze imposed by the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, which the council claims has rendered it unable to travel or conduct essential operational activities.

Funding Suspension Prevents Council Attendance

Dr Lebogang Ramalepe, the chairperson of the National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide, formally notified Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga of the council's inability to attend the event. The council chair explained that Acting Director-General Reshoketswe Tshabalala issued a directive suspending all procurement and travel for the council. This suspension remains in effect pending the signing of a contentious memorandum of understanding between the department and the council.

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In her correspondence to the minister, Dr Ramalepe acknowledged the invitation extended to her in her capacity as chairperson. She expressed gratitude for the opportunity but detailed the administrative barriers preventing her participation. The directive effectively halted all movement and purchasing power for the board members and staff, forcing them to miss a critical national engagement aligned with their statutory mandate.

Legal Dispute Centers on Memorandum of Understanding

The root of the conflict lies in a memorandum of understanding that the council refused to sign without amendments. Insiders within the department report that the council's board members raised specific concerns about problematic clauses in the agreement. The deputy director-general reportedly sat on this feedback for over two weeks without providing a substantive response to the raised challenges.

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Instead of addressing the legal and operational concerns, departmental leadership threatened to stop all procurement and travel related to the council until the board signed the document. This move prevented the council from procuring independent legal representation to review the terms. The board was forced to secure pro-bono services from a private firm to analyze the agreement, as they were barred from using state funds for legal advice.

Operational Capacity Undermined Despite Treasury Allocation

The controversy is particularly stark given that the council was appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa for a three-year term starting in August. The National Treasury allocated R157.4m in dedicated operational funding in October to support the council's national coordination, oversight, and operationalization efforts. This substantial budget was intended to capacitate the statutory body in its fight against gender-based violence.

Despite this clear financial provision, Acting Director-General Tshabalala alleges that the council is seeking to operate outside a compliant framework. Departmental spokesperson Cassius Selala stated that any assertion of a punitive suspension must be viewed against the need for support through an agreed framework per the Public Financial Management Act. The department argues that funding can only be provided within parameters that ensure good corporate governance and prevent unauthorized expenditure.

Implications for Ongoing Gender-Based Violence Initiatives

The standoff highlights a significant rift in the government's approach to implementing the council's strategic leadership role. While the council is designed to draw on expertise from civil society, labor, and business, its ability to engage with these stakeholders is currently hamstrung by internal administrative disputes. The council's housing within the department is not unprecedented, yet attempts to grant it independence as a Schedule 3 entity have faced similar bureaucratic hurdles in the past.

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Critics argue that the department is prioritizing procedural compliance over the urgent needs of victims. With women and children continuing to face violence, the inability of the coordinating body to function freely raises serious questions about governmental commitment. The council's absence from the 16 Days of Activism launch serves as a public indicator of these deeper systemic friction points within the state machinery responsible for protecting vulnerable citizens.