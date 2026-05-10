National Coloured Congress Announces Literacy Initiative Expansion with Trolley Libraries Donation

The National Coloured Congress (NCC) has further expanded their literacy initiative by donating a significant number of trolley libraries, including braille books, to cater for different learner abilities. Meanwhile, Fadiel Adams, who is facing charges related to a murder investigation, was arrested, and his Constitutional rights have been allegedly violated.

The National Coloured Congress (NCC) has announced an expansion of their literacy initiative after receiving a donation of 2,010 trolley libraries , including braille books , to cater for different learner abilities .

Fadiel Adams, who is facing charges of fraud and defeating the ends of justice related to the murder investigation of former ANC Youth League Secretary General Sindiso Magaqa, has been arrested, and his Constitutional rights have been allegedly violated. Regarding this incident, NCC spokesperson emphasized the importance of respecting the rights and privileges of members of Parliament and the security services





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Literacy Initiative National Coloured Congress (NCC) Trolley Libraries Braille Books Different Learner Abilities Constitutional Rights Members Of The Security Services Parliament Residential Villages Speaker Of Parliament Last-Minute Entrance Corruption Fadiel Adams Constitutional Rights Violation

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