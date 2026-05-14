National Bargaining Council Seeks to Shut Down Gemelli Over Labor Law Violations

The National Bargaining Council for the Clothing Manufacturing Industry has filed for the liquidation of Gemelli, alleging the use of illegal sweatshops and exploitation of vulnerable workers.

The National Bargaining Council for the Clothing Manufacturing Industry has embarked on a significant legal campaign to purge the South Africa n fashion sector of unethical labor practices.

Most recently, the council has approached the Pietermaritzburg High Court seeking an order to wind up Gemelli, a prominent Durban-based clothing manufacturer and a leading supplier of apparel to several major retail brands. This aggressive legal move is part of a broader strategy by the council to eliminate the use of illegal production facilities that masquerade as cooperatives to bypass stringent labor laws.

By seeking the total closure of Gemelli, the council aims to send a clear message to the industry that the exploitation of workers will no longer be tolerated under the guise of corporate restructuring or outsourced manufacturing. The heart of the council's accusation lies in the alleged use of sham cooperatives. According to Chantal Naidoo, the general secretary of the council, there has been an alarming trend where employees are exploited through carefully constructed and layered corporate supply chain structures.

These structures are designed to minimize costs and maximize profits by deliberately flouting labor regulations. Naidoo contends that Gemelli, while maintaining a professional front for design and fabric selection, essentially outsourced the actual manufacturing of garments to entities that operated unlawfully. These operators are described as sweatshops that systematically abuse indigent and historically disadvantaged workers who are often vulnerable to unfair treatment and exploitation.

Such practices are viewed by the council as a direct violation of the constitutional and human rights of the workers involved. Evidence gathered during on-site inspections further supports the council's claims. Inspectors reported that many of these clandestine factories employed undocumented immigrants and failed to pay the prescribed minimum wages mandated by industry agreements.

Furthermore, documentation and garment labels discovered during these raids revealed direct ties between the non-compliant factories, Gemelli, and various high-profile retailers. The council also noted that their agents were frequently obstructed and prevented from taking photographs during these inspections, a behavior the council interprets as a desperate attempt to conceal the identities of the design houses and retailers benefitting from the cheap, illegal labor.

The council argues that the integrity of the entire industry depends on a level playing field where all players adhere to the main agreements, ensuring that wages and benefits are standardized across the board. In response to these serious allegations, Gemelli has strongly denied any wrongdoing and is opposing the application for liquidation. The company argues that the council's action is essentially an attack on the legitimate use of cooperatives.

Gemelli asserts that they have conducted their own inspections of the cooperatives they engage with to ensure that all operations are above board and compliant with relevant laws. A spokesperson for the company pointed out that some of the retailers named in the application do not even conduct business with Gemelli, suggesting that the council's evidence may be flawed.

More importantly, the company argues that the legal mechanism for addressing compliance issues is through the policing and enforcement of bargaining agreements, rather than the drastic step of winding up a company that is not financially insolvent. This case follows a similar legal action launched by the council against another Pinetown-based entity known as Drake Clothing.

In both instances, major clothing retailers have been included as respondents in the court filings, although the council is not seeking specific relief or penalties against the retailers themselves. The overarching goal is to dismantle the system of interposed design houses that shield retailers from the reality of how their clothes are produced.

As the matter proceeds in the High Court, the outcome will likely set a precedent for how labor laws are enforced in South Africa's garment industry and whether the courts will support the winding up of companies as a remedy for labor law violations. The clash highlights a fundamental tension between corporate supply chain management and the enforcement of human rights and fair wages in a globalized economy





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Labor Law Clothing Industry Gemelli Worker Rights South Africa

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