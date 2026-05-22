National Assembly to Establish Impeachment Committee Following Constitutional Court Judgment

The National Assembly is moving forward with establishing an impeachment committee to consider matters related to the theft of US dollars from Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm. The process is expected to be lengthy, with several matters to consider before proceeding.

A rules sub-committee last night took legal advice from private counsel following the Constitutional Court judgment, two weeks ago, that has compelled the National Assembly to establish an impeachment committee to consider matters related to the theft of US dollars from Ramaphosa ’s Phala Phala farm.

But members of Parliament (MPs) said following that advice, it appears the work that still lies ahead makes it unlikely that the inquiry will get off the ground soon. In interpreting the judgment, Advocate Andrew Breitenbach told MPs that they don’t have the luxury of time to set up an impeachment committee. But he also recommended a long list of matters to consider before they proceed and to draft rules to guide how the inquiry will be conducted.

This includes the format the inquiry will take, whether there will be an evidence leader, if MPs will be able to nominate witnesses, how they will be questioned, and how to include public participation in the inquiry process. The NA Speaker confirmed a 31-member Phala Phala impeachment committee.

Mzwanele Manyi from the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party expressed frustration with the suggested checklist, stating that it would mean that nothing would happen for the rest of the year if they were to follow the recommended route. The Democratic Alliance (DA)’s parliamentary leader, George Michalakis, emphasized that delays in starting the process would erode the credibility of Parliament.

Political parties will have until Tuesday to make submissions on proposed rules, with the rules sub-committee due to sit next Friday to consider the way forward





ewnupdates / 🏆 30. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

National Assembly Impeachment Committee Constitutional Court Judgment Phala Phala Farm Ramaphosa

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

United Nations General Assembly Bolsters Climate Change Action After Pressure from States, Advocacy GroupsThe United Nations General Assembly considered a resolution aimed at reinforcing states' obligations to combat climate change after being pressured by major greenhouse gas emitters. The resolution, however, was modified under the influence of environmental groups after negotiations among states, with climate change taking a secondary place to national security and industrial interests in several countries.

Read more »

Didiza rejects ATM no-confidence motion against RamaphosaThe African Transformation Movement has accused National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza of shielding the President.

Read more »

LETTERS TO THE EDITORJudicial independence; cadre deployment; Phala Phala case; Jewish identity

Read more »

DA Leader Questions Didiza Recusal Amid Alleged Legal Adviser Meetings, As Parliament Considers New Witness Testimony RulesAfter the DA raised concerns about alleged meetings between Speaker Thoko Didiza and President Cyril Ramaphosa’s legal advisers during discussions on the impeachment process, the DA Parliamentary leader, George Michalakis, questioned her potential recusal from the Phala Phala impeachment process. Parliament is meanwhile considering detailed new rules for how witnesses could testify in a possible impeachment inquiry involving President Cyril Ramaphosa over the Phala Phala matter, citing the complexity of the process and the need for clear rules to avoid confusion and ensure fairness.

Read more »