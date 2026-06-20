National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza to Not Oppose President Cyril Ramaphosa's Interdict Bid

National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza has decided not to oppose President Cyril Ramaphosa's attempt to interdict the impeachment committee from proceeding. This decision follows the impeachment committee's decision to oppose Ramaphosa's application and the court's review of the section 89 independent panel's report.

National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza said she won't be opposing President Cyril Ramaphosa 's attempt to interdict the impeachment committee from proceeding. Didiza's decision to not oppose the interdict follows the impeachment committee's decision to oppose Ramaphosa's application.

Ramaphosa has approached the court to interdict the work of the impeachment committee pending a review of the section 89 independent panel's report. While parties in the impeachment committee except the ANC, have chosen to oppose president Ramaphosa's interdict, Didiza has chosen otherwise. In her notice to the court, Didiza, who is the first respondent in the matter, said it's her intention to abide by the decision of the court and will file an explanatory affidavit on or before Monday.

That process will now continue in Parliament, and it is the position of the party that the constitutional court ruled that the impeachment committee must do its work. Ramaphosa's interdict application will be heard in the Western Cape High Court on the 15th and 16th of July.

However, Didiza said that it must be allowed to carry out her responsibilities and make decisions without interference. Meanwhile, Ramaphosa, stressing the principle of separation of powers, said he has noted Didiza's decision not to oppose his urgent court bid to halt impeachment proceedings against him in Parliament





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National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza President Cyril Ramaphosa Impeachment Committee Interdict Western Cape High Court Separation Of Powers

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