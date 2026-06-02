Nathan Ellis' Career-Best Spell Propels Australia to 41-Run Victory Over Pakistan, Levels ODI Series

Australia's second-string cricket team stunned Pakistan by 41 runs in the Lahore ODI, thanks to Nathan Ellis's career-best four-wicket haul. Ellis's brilliant bowling dismantled Pakistan's chase of 232, despite a valiant 71 from Shadab Khan. Key partnerships from Cameron Green and Josh Inglis set a competitive total, leveling the series 1-1 and setting up a tense decider.

In a stunning display of skill and determination, the Australian cricket team, fielding a second-string lineup, delivered a commanding performance to defeat Pakistan by 41 runs in the second One-Day International (ODI) of the series.

The match, held in Lahore, saw Australia bounce back brilliantly after a loss in the first game, leveling the three-match series at 1-1 and setting the stage for a decisive final encounter. Fast bowler Nathan Ellis was the standout performer, achieving a career-best haul of four wickets for just 33 runs, dismantling the Pakistani batting order and restricting them to 190 runs in 44 overs.

His devastating spell was instrumental in defending a modest Australian total of 231-9, scored over their full 50 overs. This victory is a testament to the depth and resilience of Australian cricket, as numerous key players, including captain Pat Cummins and premier pacers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, were absent from the squad. The team, led by interim leadership, showcased exceptional teamwork and tactical acumen to outplay Pakistan on their home ground.

The Australian innings was built on solid partnerships and brave batting against a potent Pakistani bowling attack. After being put in to bat by Pakistan, the visitors faced early setbacks. Pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi struck immediately, clean bowling opener Alex Carey with the very first ball of the match. Pakistan then turned to their spin arsenal, with Abrar Ahmed and the allrounder Arafat Minhas making crucial breakthroughs, reducing Australia to a precarious 51-3.

At this critical juncture, the middle-order duo of Cameron Green and Josh Inglis steadied the ship with a resolute partnership. Green played a polished and patient innings, scoring 53 runs from 92 deliveries, while Inglis contributed a vital 51 off 74 balls. Their 51-run stand provided the foundation for recovery. Later, Green combined with Matthew Renshaw for a crucial 65-run partnership for the fifth wicket, with Renshaw scoring a valuable 43.

Lower-order contributions, especially from Oliver Peake, who smashed a brisk 31 off 32 balls including two sixes and a boundary, helped Australia post a competitive total of 231-9. Pakistan's Minhas, who had announced his arrival with a five-wicket debut haul in the first ODI, continued his fine form, finishing with economical figures of 2-27. In response, Pakistan's chase got off to a disastrous start, mirroring Australia's early struggles.

Nathan Ellis, brimming with confidence, provided the perfect start for Australia by dismissing Maaz Sadaqat for a duck with his third delivery. He then delivered a massive blow by uprooting the prized wicket of Pakistan's captain and star batsman, Babar Azam, for only 16 runs. Pakistan found themselves in deep trouble at 6-78, their batting lineup crumbling under the pressure of Ellis's precise pace and the relentless Australian fielding.

It was then that allrounder Shadab Khan launched a valiant and solitary resistance. Shadab batted with tremendous grit for 104 balls, scoring 71 runs, a lone hand that included three sixes and a boundary. He first built a crucial 59-run partnership with Arafat Minhas, who scored 33, and then added another 31 runs with Shaheen Shah Afridi (11) to keep the home team's hopes alive.

However, the turning point came when Ellis dismissed Minhas leg-before-wicket, breaking the partnership and opening the door for Australia. Shadab continued to fight, but the task was too great. He was eventually stumped off the wide delivery of Australian spinner Tanveer Sangha, ending his innings as the last man out. Pakistan was all out for 190 in 44 overs, sealing a memorable 41-run victory for the Australians.

This win highlights the unpredictable nature of cricket and the importance of seizing key moments, with Ellis's four-wicket haul proving the decisive factor.





SuperSportTV / 🏆 9. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nathan Ellis Australia Vs Pakistan ODI Cricket Cricket Series Lahore Shadab Khan Career-Best Bowling Cricket Upset Second-String Team Babar Azam Cameron Green Josh Inglis Series Decider

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Australia scrum-half Gordon out of Tests after Achilles surgeryAustralia scrum-half Jake Gordon had surgery on a torn Achilles Monday, ruling him out of the three Nations Championship tests next month.

Read more »

Australia's Green and Inglis hit fifties in second ODI against PakistanAustralia's Josh Inglis and Cameron Green hit fighting half centuries to help Australia post 231-9 in the second day-night international against Pakistan in Lahore on Tuesday.

Read more »

Green and Inglis hit fifties as Australia post 231 in second ODIJosh Inglis and Cameron Green hit fighting half-centuries to help Australia post 231 for nine in the second day-night international against Pakistan in Lahore on Tuesday.

Read more »

Ellis's best helps Australia shock Pakistan to level ODI seriesFast bowler Nathan Ellis took a career best four-wicket haul as an understrength Australia shocked Pakistan by 41 runs in the second one-day international in Lahore on Tuesday, levelling the three-match series 1-1.

Read more »