Naspers Reports Knockout Year with Over $7.3 Billion in Revenue, All Ecosystems Now Profitable

Naspers announced a strong financial year, delivering over $7.3 billion in revenue and achieving profitability across all its ecosystems. Core headline earnings per share are expected to rise significantly, driven by growth in Latin America, Europe, India and Tencent, though foreign currency losses tempered some gains.

Naspers , the Johannesburg Stock Exchange-listed technology giant, reported a strong financial year ending in March, meeting its ambitious targets with revenue exceeding $7.3 billion (R120 billion).

The company derives most of its income through its international arm, Prosus. Its Ecosystem unit, formerly known as Ecommerce, generated $1.1 billion (R18.12 billion) in income, and the group highlighted that every ecosystem is now profitable, with free cash flow-excluding Tencent-continuing to expand. Naspers, which claims to be the largest primary listed company on the JSE, has completed its shift from a traditional holding company into an active operator of businesses.

The stock dipped 1.28% on the morning of the announcement, though it has gained 36.74% over five years. Revenue landed at the lower bound of its November 2025 guidance. A five-for-one share split executed last October has been factored into restated prior-year figures. Core headline earnings per share for continuing operations are projected to rise between 20.8% and 27.8% compared to last year's 366 US cents.

The board regards core headline earnings as a key operational metric because it filters out non-operational items. Meanwhile, headline earnings per share for continuing operations should increase 8.3% to 15.3% from the previous year's 306 US cents. Naspers reports in US dollars. Both measures are fueled by robust revenue and profit growth in its consolidated businesses and equity-accounted investments, particularly Tencent.

Full earnings per share for continuing operations may decline by 1.3% or rise 5.7% versus the prior period's 620 US cents. This range reflects improved profitability across its businesses in Latin America, Europe and India, along with Tencent's contribution. Those gains were partly offset by a reduced gain from selling Tencent shares-fewer shares were sold this period-and higher unrealized foreign currency losses on euro-denominated bonds when translated into the group's US dollar reporting currency. Full results are scheduled for 29 June





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Naspers Prosus Ecosystem Unit Tencent Revenue Core Headline Earnings JSE Share Split Profitability Latin America Europe India

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