Naspers and Prosus project higher half-year earnings driven by Tencent equity gains, despite heavy investment costs from iFood and Just Eat Takeaway.

South African tech conglomerate Naspers has released an upwardly revised profit forecast for the six-month period ending in September, signaling strong performance from its key investments. The company indicated that adjusted earnings are expected to surge between 9.8% and 13.5%, driven primarily by the financial results of its major stake in the Chinese internet giant Tencent.

Core Financial Projections And Growth Drivers

Naspers stated that adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations would increase to a range of 236 to 244 US cents, up from 215 US cents recorded a year prior. This metric, which replaces the former core headline earnings terminology, reflects the group's underlying operational health. Its Amsterdam-based subsidiary, Prosus, reported a nearly identical outlook, guiding for earnings growth of 10.1% to 14.6% for the same timeframe.

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The primary engine behind this positive financial guidance is the group's equity-accounted investments, with Tencent representing the most significant contributor to the revenue lift. However, this growth was partially counterbalanced by increased operational expenditures within the company's own direct business units, which are currently facing a competitive landscape that demands substantial capital injection.

Strategic Spending In European And Brazilian Markets

Significant capital outflows are being directed toward Naspers' food delivery operations in Brazil and Europe, which are currently weighing on overall profitability and cash flow metrics. The group highlighted accelerated investment at iFood in Brazil as a key factor affecting margins. These expenditures are part of a strategic move to defend market share against aggressive competitors.

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Earlier in May, Chief Executive Officer Fabricio Bloisi provided context for these spending plans, warning that iFood would intensify its financial commitment to fend off rivals. He noted that competitors have collectively committed more than 1.5 billion US dollars to capturing market share, necessitating a robust defensive spending strategy from Naspers' Brazilian arm to maintain its competitive position.

Impact Of Share Sales And Currency Gains

While adjusted figures look positive, basic earnings per share are projected to decline by 20.3% to 27.3%. This drop is largely attributed to the group's decision to sell fewer Tencent shares to fund its recent share buyback program. Consequently, the financial gain realized from these sales was 2.5 billion US dollars smaller than the amount recorded in the previous year.

Headline earnings per share, however, will see a substantial rise of 31.5% to 38.6%. This improvement is largely flattered by unrealized currency gains on the group's euro-denominated debt, which provides a beneficial offset to the operational challenges faced by its direct businesses. These mixed earnings signals highlight the complex interplay between investment returns and operational costs.

Market Valuation Declines And Tencent Correlation

Despite the improved earnings guidance, the share price performance of both Naspers and Prosus has suffered significantly over the last year. Naspers closed at 658 rand on Thursday, marking a 45% drop from its value of 1,194.50 rand a year ago. Similarly, Prosus fell 47% on the JSE over the same period and 45% in Amsterdam, where it ended at 32.10 euros.

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This downward trend mirrors the performance of Tencent, whose shares closed at 348.40 Hong Kong dollars on Thursday, standing 44% below their level from a year ago. Since the stake in Tencent constitutes the bulk of the group's value, the poor share performance of the Chinese tech giant has directly impacted the valuation of its South African parent company and its listed subsidiary.