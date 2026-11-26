Dr Nasiphi Moya has been re-elected as mayor of Tshwane, defeating the DA's Cilliers Brink by 115 votes to 87 in a council sitting on Thursday. The ANC's Naeem Patel was also elected speaker as the new coalition prepares to extend to Johannesburg.

Dr Nasiphi Moya has retained her position as mayor of Tshwane, defeating the Democratic Alliance's Cilliers Brink for a second time to remain at the helm of South Africa's capital city.

Her re-election took place on Thursday during a council sitting. The result affirmed her leadership amid a complex coalition landscape. Moya was nominated by Economic Freedom Fighters councillor Benjamin Mathebula, and the nomination was seconded by African National Congress councillor Kgotso Tsela. DA councillor Themba Fosi nominated Brink as the party's mayoral candidate.

Also read Omphile Maotwe elected Tshwane deputy mayor as Nasiphi Moya returns and Naeem Patel becomes speaker

Moya Retains Tshwane Mayor Position

A total of 202 councillors voted, with Moya securing 115 votes against Brink's 87. Seven ballots were spoilt and did not contribute to either tally. Earlier, the ANC's Naeem Patel was elected speaker of the Tshwane council following the swearing-in of councillors for the sixth administration. A total of 209 councillors cast their votes in the speaker election.

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Patel received 119 votes, defeating the DA's Pogiso Mthimunye, who received 71, while Freedom Front Plus candidate Willie Spies secured 19 votes. The DA suffered its first defeat of the day when its motion to postpone the nomination and election of the speaker was rejected. After the swearing-in of councillors, the DA requested that the election be postponed, arguing that coalition negotiations had not been concluded.

However, the application was opposed by the incoming coalition. Moya said, Our negotiations are complete and we are ready to proceed. Eighty-eight councillors voted in favor of the postponement, while 119 voted against it, allowing proceedings to continue without interruption. Tshwane has 214 council seats, meaning a party or coalition needs at least 109 seats to secure a majority and pass decisions in council.

Coalition Faces Early Test With Deputy Mayor

The new coalition agreement is expected to face an early test, particularly given the strained relationship between Moya and the EFF's Omphile Maotwe, who was elected unopposed as deputy mayor. Maotwe previously opened a criminal case against Moya over the Bronkhorstspruit water crisis, in which more than 600 people suffered gastrointestinal illnesses linked to inadequately chlorinated water. The case was opened just days before the 2026 local government elections, with the EFF also calling for Moya's immediate resignation.

Ahead of the elections, Moya outlined five key commitments, pledging to continue Tshwane's financial recovery, strengthen accountability and improve financial management by protecting funded budgets, increasing revenue collection and tackling corruption. She also promised to create jobs and expand economic opportunities by attracting investment, supporting local businesses, empowering informal traders and connecting young people to skills development and employment initiatives.

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Key Commitments Include Infrastructure And Safety

Another key priority is improving the reliability of basic services, particularly water and electricity, through infrastructure investment, preventative maintenance, reducing service losses and strengthening the city's technical capacity. On public safety, Moya pledged to strengthen the Tshwane metro police department, intensify law enforcement, tackle illegal activities and work with other law enforcement agencies to make communities safer.

Her fifth commitment is to put residents first by improving municipal customer service, resolving billing disputes, accelerating title deed delivery, supporting vulnerable households and holding officials accountable for service delivery. Moya said these were not merely election promises but commitments for which residents should hold her accountable. She acknowledged that while progress had been made in restoring Tshwane, much work remained to ensure the municipality delivered reliable services and created opportunities for its residents.

Speaking to the media in Tshwane, ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said his party failed to reach an agreement with the DA because of what he described as their arrogance during coalition negotiations. Mashaba said, I just want to remind those who don't believe in democracy that the days of black people being oppressed are gone. We have got the numbers, and we have demonstrated that no one is going to govern without our mandate.

Agreement Extension To Johannesburg Marks Shift

The same coalition agreement is expected to extend to Johannesburg, where councillors will elect the city's executive leadership on Friday. This development marks a significant shift in the political alignment of South Africa's two largest metropolitan municipalities.