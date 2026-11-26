ActionSA's Dr Nasiphi Moya has been re-elected mayor of Tshwane with 115 votes, defeating the DA's Cilliers Brink, while the ANC's Naeem Patel was elected council Speaker.

ActionSA's Dr Nasiphi Moya has been re-elected as mayor of the City of Tshwane, receiving 115 votes against the DA's Cilliers Brink, who got 87 votes.

Her re-election was backed by ActionSA, the ANC, the EFF, the MK Party and several smaller parties. The result strengthens a four-party coalition arrangement that has also taken shape in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni following the 2026 local government elections. Moya now faces another five-year term leading the capital city. The ANC's councillor Naeem Patel has been elected Speaker of the City of Tshwane following a secret ballot at Tshwane House on Thursday.

Also read Omphile Maotwe elected Tshwane deputy mayor as Nasiphi Moya returns and Naeem Patel becomes speaker

Tshwane Mayor and Speaker Elected

Patel secured 119 votes, beating the DA's candidate. The inaugural council sitting saw all newly elected councillors sworn in. Councillors were due to vote for the mayor, deputy mayor and speaker, with unresolved coalition talks threatening to delay the mayoral vote. The DA lost a bid to postpone the Tshwane mayoral election as the ANC, EFF, MK Party and ActionSA prevailed.

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This marks Moya's second term in office, after her first two-year tenure came to an end earlier this month. During her mayoral campaign ahead of the recent municipal elections, Moya asked for five more years to lead the capital city. She argued that her initial two-year term had not been enough to bring about the change she envisioned for Tshwane. ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont said Moya can now return to office and finish what she started.

He said it is really important for the continuation of leadership and that it is not about a new strategy every year. Beaumont said the financial turnaround Moya has begun needs to continue because you cannot deliver services for a financially broken city. He said infrastructure is a major issue and there were so many years of neglect, and two years was not enough for her to get that right.

Leadership Stability and Service Delivery

He added that with five more years, the stability of electricity and the issues around water can be addressed. ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba also expressed confidence in Moya's leadership, saying she would continue delivering for residents as she had done previously. Mashaba said Moya should be given the opportunity to complete the work she started.

Moya holds a master's degree in philosophy from the University of Cape Town and a PhD in political science from the University of the Western Cape. The Tshwane leadership vote had hung on coalition talks, with councillors due to take their oaths and elect council leaders. The EFF's Omphile Maotwe was elected unopposed as deputy mayor. ActionSA is banking on the ANC to secure positions in the leadership of Gauteng's three big metros. The coalition arrangement now spans Tshwane, Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni.