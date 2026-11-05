Nasdaq Composite Enters Correction as AI Spending Fears Mount

The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped over 10% from its October 6 record high, officially entering a correction phase amid concerns over AI infrastructure costs.

The Nasdaq Composite Index has officially entered a correction phase, declining more than 10% from its record closing high set on October 6. The tech-heavy benchmark fell nearly 4% during afternoon trading in New York, marking a significant shift in market sentiment as investors grew increasingly concerned about the massive capital expenditures required to support artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Nasdaq Decline Triggers Correction Status

A drop of 10% or more from a recent peak is widely recognized by financial analysts as the threshold for a market correction. This event marks the second correction for the Nasdaq Composite this year, highlighting the volatility inherent in the technology sector. The index has shed more than US$2.5 trillion in total market value throughout the month of October, reflecting a sustained period of selling pressure driven by fundamental worries about the sustainability of current tech valuations.

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Political Shifts Create Market Uncertainty

The timing of this downturn coincides with Democrats sweeping both houses of Congress, a political outcome that has introduced new layers of uncertainty into the financial landscape. Investors are now weighing the prospect of heightened regulatory scrutiny regarding the expansion of data centers and the broader build-out of artificial intelligence infrastructure. The change in legislative control from unified Republican rule to unified Democratic rule is viewed as a potential catalyst for abrupt policy changes.

Strategist Warns of Policy Discontinuity

Sameer Samana, senior global market strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute , emphasized the magnitude of this political transition. He noted that shifting from full unified control under one party to full unified control under another can represent a significant discontinuity in policy. This shift often leads to abrupt changes that markets struggle to price in immediately, resulting in the kind of hesitation and retracement seen in recent trading sessions.

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Broader Sentiment Deteriorates for Tech Firms

Sentiment toward artificial intelligence-linked stocks has deteriorated steadily over recent weeks, prompting many institutional investors to reassess their positions. Many market participants had anticipated that the Democratic victories would lead at least to a pause in market growth while the new political reality took shape. The fear is that increased oversight could slow down the rapid expansion of the digital infrastructure that has fueled the previous bull run in technology equities.

Tech Giants Tap Debt Markets for Expansion

Despite the market downturn, several major technology companies continue to access debt markets to finance billions of dollars in planned investments. These funds are earmarked for the construction of data centers, the development of advanced chips, and other critical infrastructure required to support the ongoing development of artificial intelligence. The heavy reliance on debt financing underscores the scale of the commitment these firms are making, even as market valuations face pressure from both political and economic headwinds.