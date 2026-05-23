Steve O'Donnell, NASCAR chief, paid a tribute to Kyle Busch on Friday, after his sudden death at the age of 41. Vehicle technician car calls 911 to seek ambulance for Busch from General Motors training facility. On track rival Dale Earnhardt Jr later became a friend. Donations increased for a foundation in Busch's memory, In recognition of number 18 and number 8 cars.

NASCAR chief Steve O'Donnell paid tribute to two-time Cup series champion Kyle Busch on Friday, after his sudden death at the age of 41. Busch was in his 22nd season in NASCAR 's top division.

NASCAR made the tribute on Friday, one day after Kyle Busch's death. Some details began to emerge as US media gained access to a 911 emergency call for an ambulance, which was made from General Motors training facility in North Carolina on Wednesday. O'Donnell expressed his respect for Busch's family and their request for privacy. Kyle Busch's on-track rival Dale Earnhardt Jr later became a friend, saying they had found a way to become friends.

NASCAR tribute also included tributes from the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and the launch of a foundation in his memory. Donations for the foundation increased on Thursday night, in recognition of the number 18 and number 8 cars and the number of championships Kyle Busch won





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NASCAR Kyle Busch NASCAR Death Tribute On-Track Rival Friendship Donations Charity Number 18 And Number 8 Cars

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