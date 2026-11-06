NASA SPLICE System Demonstrates Autonomous Lunar Landing on Alta-X Drone

NASA successfully tested the SPLICE autonomous guidance system on an Alta-X drone at Edwards Air Force Base, advancing precision landing technology for future Moon and Mars missions.

NASA has successfully demonstrated a groundbreaking autonomous navigation technology designed to guide spacecraft to safe landing sites on the Moon and other celestial bodies. This achievement marks a significant milestone in the agency's efforts to enhance precision and safety for future extraterrestrial missions. The test involved an Alta-X drone equipped with the Safe and Precise Landing - Integrated Capabilities Evolution ( SPLICE) payload, which executed a simulated lunar descent and landing with high accuracy.

The flight operations took place at Rogers Dry Lake, located near NASA's Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards, California. During these critical tests, the SPLICE payload utilized an advanced guidance system to map the terrain in real-time and assess potential landing areas. If the system identifies that the targeted landing zone is unsafe due to hazards or rough terrain, it automatically diverts the drone to a safer, pre-assessed location.

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Autonomous Hazard Detection Mechanism

The core of the SPLICE technology lies in its ability to generate high-resolution digital elevation maps using data collected from light-detection and ranging sensors. This sensor data allows the guidance system to create a detailed understanding of the landing environment, enabling it to detect and avoid potential hazards that could compromise the mission. The system's capacity to process this information quickly is crucial for ensuring a soft touchdown on surfaces where precise landing is essential for mission success and crew safety.

Researchers at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston developed the SPLICE payload and collaborated with specialists at NASA Armstrong to integrate, test, and fly the system aboard the Alta-X drone. These joint efforts culminated in flight tests conducted in June and July, which verified communications, data handling, telemetry, and command-control performance. The successful integration of these systems has prepared the technology for a full-scale test at Voyager Technologies in Mojave, California, scheduled for later this month.

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Stakeholder Perspectives and Industry Impact

Davis Adams, the project manager for SPLICE, emphasized the long-term significance of this achievement, noting that the current flight test represents the culmination of nearly a decade of dedicated work. He stated that the flight has raised the technology readiness level, priming the system for integration into future robotic and crewed lunar flights. Adams also highlighted that the validation of these guidance and navigation systems is applicable not only to lunar missions but also to terrestrial and Martian descent and landing operations.

NASA is actively working with commercial lunar lander providers to implement iterations of SPLICE into their respective platforms. Several landers slated for upcoming Moon Base missions are already leveraging data collected by NASA through the development of systems like SPLICE to execute safe landings. Justin Link, a small uncrewed aircraft pilot, Justin Hall, the chief pilot, and Davis Adams were among the key personnel who tested the advanced guidance system on the Alta-X drone near the Armstrong Flight Research Center.

Future Integration and Commercial Applications

Looking ahead, NASA is coordinating with industry partners regarding the usage of the guidance system once it becomes available in the NASA software catalog, which is currently planned for this fall. Davis Adams confirmed that several companies are evaluating the system's navigation capabilities for precision landing applications. These companies are also exploring potential extensions of the technology for autonomous surface mobility, indicating a broad range of future applications beyond just landing.

The successful test near Edwards, California, has laid a solid foundation for continuing to advance the technology readiness level of the SPLICE project. The flight testing included both descent and hover maneuvers, demonstrating the system's robustness and reliability. This progress ensures that NASA remains at the forefront of space exploration technology, capable of supporting increasingly complex missions to the Moon and Mars with greater precision and safety.