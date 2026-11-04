Nambitha Ben-Mazwi Celebrates Decade in Acting with Tatort Screening

Actress Nambitha Ben-Mazwi marks ten years in the industry with a Johannesburg screening of her hit Swiss-German film Tatort: Könige der Nacht, honoring her journey from corporate life to global acting.

Acclaimed actress Nambitha Ben-Mazwi is marking a significant career milestone by bringing her latest international role home to South Africa. She will screen her performance in the Swiss television film Tatort: Könige der Nacht at the Artistry venue in Johannesburg on Tuesday, 10 November. This special event serves as the centerpiece of her celebration for completing ten years in the acting profession.

Tatort Success Draws Millions in Europe

The Zurich-based production has achieved remarkable viewership numbers across European markets since its initial broadcast. In Germany alone, the episode attracted 7.18 million viewers, securing an almost thirty percent market share. This figure represents one of the highest achievements ever recorded for the franchise originating from Zurich. The series also performed strongly in Switzerland, where it averaged 395,000 viewers and captured a thirty-four percent market share during its run.

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Nambitha Ben-Mazwi Plays Moya Alemu

Ben-Mazwi portrays Moya Alemu, an undocumented bicycle courier who faces dangerous consequences after witnessing a murder. Her character must decide whether to speak up about the crime, a choice that threatens her own future and safety. The narrative follows her struggle within a high-stakes environment where silence might be safer than truth. The role required intense preparation, including learning the Swiss German dialect in a matter of weeks to ensure authenticity.

Casting Journey From Europe to Africa

The path to landing this leading role involved an extensive casting search that spanned multiple continents. Producers conducted auditions across Europe and several African countries before selecting Ben-Mazwi for the part. She appeared alongside fellow actors Carol Schuler and Anna Pieri Zuercher in the production. The film was directed by Claudio Fäh and produced by Contrast Film, a company based in Zurich. This rigorous selection process highlighted the global nature of the project and the specific skills required for the role.

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From Corporate Life to Acting Career

This screening event is not just about the film but also honors Ben-Mazwi's unique professional transition. She left a stable career in corporate business to pursue acting, a move she describes as following her true calling. As a University of Cape Town Business Science Honours graduate, she founded NambithaBM Media and #SheSpeaksByLadyNam. These ventures focus on women's empowerment and helping individuals find their voices. Her advocacy work consistently supports dark-skinned women and girls in the public sphere.

Thanking Mentors and Industry Supporters

Ben-Mazwi intends to use this evening to express gratitude to the people who facilitated her leap into the entertainment industry. She credits her colleagues, casting directors, and agents for guiding her while she learned her craft on the job. The event also acknowledges her loved ones, who have served as her primary motivators for achieving African representation globally. She views this moment as a perfect opportunity to bridge her international success with her local roots and thank those who believed in her from the start.