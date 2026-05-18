Nairobi Commuter Stranded Amid Nationwide Transport Strike, Pressure Mounting on Government to Reduce Fuel Prices

Nairobi commuters faced a day of chaos as they streamed through roads and highways after the strike crippled matatu and bus operations. With many stranded, the city transformed into a 'walking city' as people tried to find other means of transport. The pressure on the government grows to act on soaring fuel prices, affecting everyone from commuters to business leaders.

Thousands of commuters were stranded due to a nationwide transport strike crippling matatu and bus operation s in Nairobi on Monday. The strike was orchestrated by the Transport Sector Alliance (TSA) and affected commuters from various parts of the city.

The industrial action, involving various players such as matatu operators, truck drivers, boda boda riders, and private motorists, aimed to protest high fuel prices. The TSA claimed that the strike was not only for transport operators but also for every Kenyan citizen, as the high fuel prices have caused increased costs for transport, food, electricity, and essential commodities.

The TSA sought immediate reversal of the latest fuel price increase and demanded diesel and petrol prices be reduced to approximately Sh152 per litre. The strike caused crowded bus stops, deserted matatu termini, and unusually quiet transport corridors across major roads and highways





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Transport Strike Matatu Bus Operation Nairobi Fuel Prices Transport Sector Alliance (TSA)

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