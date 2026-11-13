Nadia Nakai exits Tropika Island of Treasure after three elimination battles and Team Orange arrival

Nadia Nakai and partner Andile Khuluse were eliminated from Tropika Island of Treasure after a multi-team shake-up that brought back previously eliminated contestants and introduced a new Team Orange.

Nadia Nakai and her Smoooth Fan partner Andile Khuluse, known as Team Green Apple, have been officially eliminated from Tropika Island of Treasure. Their exit came after a surprise multi-team shake-up in which previously eliminated contestants returned to the beach for a second chance at the game.

The pair had found themselves vulnerable alongside Team Mango Peach at the Mystery Box swap before the shake-up. Despite surviving several elimination battles across the season, Nadia and Andile's journey ended as a brand-new Team Orange, made up of Caster Semenya and Ashay Sewlall, entered the competition. Reflecting on her time on Réunion Island, Nadia said the experience tested her in ways she had not anticipated.

Also read Caster Semenya and Ashay Sewlall win second chance on Tropika Island of Treasure

She described the gap between watching the challenges on television and actually taking part in them. You watch the games and think they look so simple, but when you are under pressure and trying to win a challenge, it becomes quite daunting, she said. When you are watching the show, you look at the games and think, Oh, I can do that. That is not that hard.

When you actually get onto Tropika Island Of Treasure, you realise how much more difficult it is. She added that there is also the pressure of trying to win a challenge, stay high on the leaderboard and work within the time given to complete a task. There are so many different elements that come into play, which make the challenges a lot more complicated than they look.

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Being up for elimination three times took a toll on Nadia, even though she and Andile managed to survive those rounds. It was defeating to keep having a Safe Token and then lose it, and it was also disheartening to constantly find ourselves in the elimination rounds, she reflected. Even though we always managed to survive, which was reassuring and made us tougher, having to face elimination almost every week was heartbreaking. It was really tough.

Nadia Reflects on Emotional Toll

At the end of the day, we entered the competition hoping to win the prize, so we had to stay focused on that rather than on the fact that we kept ending up in the elimination round. But I won't lie, it does take a knock on your self-esteem and confidence. One of the biggest lessons Nadia took from the experience was learning to manage her emotions when the pressure became overwhelming.

She said the experience taught her about teamwork and the importance of not letting her emotions get the better of her. Nadia has always considered herself competitive, but she discovered that competition can bring out a more vulnerable side of her. In the music industry, her competitive nature usually motivates her and gives her the determination to succeed. On the island, however, the experience was much more emotional.

You really do not want to let your partner down, you want to perform well and you want to look good while doing the challenges, she said. She credited Andile with helping her regain focus whenever she felt like giving up, describing him as an incredible motivator who consistently encouraged her to keep going. He really was amazing at helping me get my head back in the game.

Andile Provided Crucial Motivation

There were quite a few times when I felt like I wanted to give up, but he never let me. He was such a good motivator and someone who could immediately get me back on track, which I really appreciated. The pair brought different strengths to their teamwork. Nadia took on more of the strategic planning during challenges, while Andile helped her maintain the determination to see tasks through.

I think I brought more of the strategic planning when it came to the challenges. Andile, on the other hand, gave me the tenacity to keep going and focus on completing the goal. It wasn't necessarily about rushing to get things done, but rather making sure we did them properly. I think that was something really valuable that he brought out in me.

Nadia said some of the social dynamics reminded her of high school, when she did not necessarily feel like the popular girl. It was something she had not anticipated revisiting while taking part in a television competition. I think my biggest personal challenge was how triggering the experience could be. It reminded me of high school, particularly because I wasn't necessarily the popular girl back then.

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It brought up some of those emotions, which was quite surprising because, at the end of the day, it's a competition. But it definitely brought out some unexpected feelings. Not every moment on the island was defined by pressure and elimination battles. Nadia also had opportunities to discover what she was capable of, particularly during the puzzle challenge, where she and Andile finished first.

The challenge that surprised me the most was the puzzle challenge. We actually came first, which I was not expecting. The water challenge, which required contestants to swim underwater to collect balls before returning to the surface and placing them into a hoop, proved to be one of her toughest experiences.

Water Challenge Tested Limits

The challenge that pushed me the hardest was the water challenge with the balls, where we had to swim underwater to collect them, come back up and swim to drop them into a hoop before repeating the process. That was quite challenging for me. I tried to push myself as hard as I could, but it was a difficult one. Away from the competition, Nadia was equally taken with Réunion Island.

She described it as a beautiful destination, drawing comparisons to Cape Town because of its beaches, food and scenery. I actually didn't realise how close Réunion Island was to South Africa, and the fact that it's part of France was also very interesting to me. It's a gorgeous place and, to be honest, it reminds me a lot of Cape Town. The beaches are beautiful, the food was amazing and the hotel we stayed at was so opulent.

Safe and Beautiful Réunion Island

She also said she was relieved to find that there are not many venomous or dangerous animals there. I'm always a little worried when travelling outside South Africa because you hear about all the different things you need to be careful of in other countries. Réunion is actually quite a safe island to visit. It's also a beautiful wedding destination.

Although her time on the island did not end with the R1 million grand prize, Nadia leaves the competition with a clearer understanding of her strengths, vulnerabilities and the importance of having someone in her corner when things become difficult. For her, the biggest takeaway was not simply about being competitive, but understanding how to manage the emotions that come with wanting to win.

Tropika Island of Treasure airs every Wednesday at 9pm on SABC 1, with a repeat on Thursdays at 6pm on S3.