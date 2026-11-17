South Africa mourns journalist Nabeelah Shaikh, MK warns of DA tactics, Limpopo results tested Ramathuba, and Zuma must repay state legal fees.

South African media and political circles are grappling with significant developments this weekend, marked by profound grief, intense political maneuvering, and major legal rulings. The nation lost award-winning investigative journalist Nabeelah Shaikh, while the MK Party issued stark warnings about the Democratic Alliance's long-term strategies following the recent local government elections.

Simultaneously, the electoral performance of Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba is under intense scrutiny as a litmus test for her leadership. In a separate legal development, the Constitutional Court dismissed former President Jacob Zuma's appeal regarding the repayment of substantial state-funded legal costs.

Also read Journalist Nabeelah Shaikh, 34, Dies After Childbirth Complications, Unborn Daughter Also Dies

Journalist Nabeelah Shaikh Dies in Childbirth

News of the tragic passing of Nabeelah Shaikh has triggered an outpouring of tributes from across the nation, highlighting her significant impact as a dedicated reporter and human being. Shaikh, who worked for the eNCA news channel, died on Saturday evening, 14 November 2026, following complications that arose during childbirth.

Her death has left her family, friends, and professional colleagues deeply heartbroken. Shaikh is survived by her devoted husband, Waseem Ally, and their young daughter, Maahira. She was widely recognized for her award-winning investigative journalism, leaving behind a legacy of integrity and compelling storytelling in the South African media landscape.

Advertisement

MK Party Warns of DA Electoral Tactics

Amidst ongoing coalition negotiations across South Africa, MK Party member Mzwanele Manyi has issued a severe warning regarding the political strategies of the Democratic Alliance. He argued that the DA is not merely competing for mayoral positions in local government but is actively building institutional control.

Manyi stated on social media that the DA aims to consolidate itself as a governing alternative ahead of the 2029 national elections. He cautioned that other parties risk being outmanoeuvred if they focus solely on isolated municipal victories rather than recognizing the broader strategic positioning being executed by the DA.

Limpopo Premier Faces Electoral Scrutiny

Last week's local government elections have become a critical benchmark for Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba and the African National Congress in the province. The results have sharply divided public opinion and political analysts regarding whether she passed or failed this significant political test.

Supporters of Ramathuba point to the fact that she maintained the ANC as the leading party in all 22 local municipalities in Limpopo and secured above 50% of the vote provincially. These figures are viewed as a defense of her leadership and party stability in the region.

Conversely, critics argue that losing outright majorities in 10 councils, including the capital city of Polokwane, constitutes a clear failure. This divergence in interpretation highlights the intense pressure currently facing the provincial leadership and the broader ANC structure.

Advertisement

Internal ANC Disputes Over GNU and Elections

The drop in ANC support during the recent local government elections is fueling internal dissent, with a faction within the party using these results to undermine the government of national unity. Political analyst Professor Andre Duvenhage notes that this outcome will have significant implications for other levels of government and the stability of the current coalition.

Reports indicate that some members of the ANC National Executive Committee have called for the reconfiguration of the GNU, blaming the partnership with the DA for the poor electoral results. This internal friction suggests that the coalition's future may be subject to major renegotiations and political shifts.

Jacob Zuma Ordered to Repay Legal Costs

In a major legal development, the Jacob Zuma Foundation has criticized the Constitutional Court's dismissal of former President Jacob Zuma's application for leave to appeal. The court upheld a previous order requiring Zuma to repay R28.9 million in state-funded legal fees.

The legal saga dates back to 2006 and 2008, when Zuma's representatives sought State Attorney assistance for counsel costs in his criminal cases. However, the Pretoria High Court ruled in 2018 that the state was not liable, ordering Zuma to repay the money. On 22 October 2025, the High Court again ruled Zuma responsible for his private legal costs, ordering him to pay R28,960,774.34 plus interest to the State Attorney within 60 days.