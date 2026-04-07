Naamsa CEO Mikel Mabasa Departs, Leaving Behind a Legacy of NEV Advocacy

Naamsa CEO Mikel Mabasa is leaving the organization to pursue personal interests. During his tenure, he advocated for South Africa to develop a coherent new energy vehicle policy and warned of the risks of inaction. His departure comes at a crucial time for the automotive industry.

Naamsa announced that Mikel Mabasa is departing from his role, stating he is leaving to pursue personal interests outside the organization. The announcement was brief, providing no specific departure date or details on a successor. Further announcements regarding interim leadership arrangements are expected in the near future. Naamsa expressed gratitude for Mabasa's six-and-a-half years of dedication and leadership, acknowledging his substantive and enduring impact on the organization.

The association extended best wishes for his future endeavors. This news signifies a pivotal shift in the leadership of a key automotive industry body in South Africa, especially at a critical juncture for the global automotive sector's evolution and the country's strategic adaptation to this transformation. The automotive industry in South Africa is facing significant pressures as the world moves towards electric vehicles and sustainable transport solutions. Mabasa’s departure comes at a crucial time for the South African automotive industry, requiring strategic decisions and adept leadership to navigate the evolving landscape successfully.\Mabasa, a transport economist by training, assumed the role of Naamsa executive director in February 2019 before subsequently becoming CEO. His leadership tenure has been marked by a period of unprecedented change within the global automotive industry. Manufacturers and policymakers alike are currently grappling with the transition from internal combustion engine vehicles, a shift necessitating strategic adaptations and policy responses. During his time at the helm, Mabasa emerged as a strong voice advocating for the development of a comprehensive new energy vehicle (NEV) policy in South Africa. He consistently warned that the country's automotive manufacturing base, which represents its fifth-largest export sector, faced considerable risks if it failed to adapt to the transition. Given that major vehicle export markets like the UK and Europe are slated to ban new internal combustion engine vehicle sales in the 2030s, Mabasa underscored the urgency for South Africa to retool and adapt. Under his leadership, Naamsa unveiled a thought leadership document on NEVs in February 2023, calling for a fiscal and regulatory framework that would make South Africa an attractive location for NEV production. He has repeatedly expressed criticism regarding the slow pace of government policy development and highlighted the example of Morocco, which has set a target of producing one million electric vehicles annually and has attracted South African automotive engineers. His advocacy extended to calling for dedicated policy attention for the automotive sector from the government, emphasizing the sector's significant contribution to the GDP and manufacturing output.\Mabasa's influence extended beyond Naamsa. He held positions such as a council member of the International Organisation of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, deputy chair of the Presidential Climate Commission, and a non-executive director of Business Unity South Africa and the Energy Council of South Africa. His departure sets the stage for a new chapter in the organization's history, with Naamsa's newly elected board, announced in January 2026, now tasked with finding a successor. This successor will be tasked with continuing the policy efforts needed to help South Africa secure its future in the automotive industry. The focus on NEVs and adapting to the global transition towards electric vehicles is crucial for South Africa's automotive sector. The industry is a key contributor to the national economy, and the transition to NEVs will require policy changes and investment to remain competitive. Mabasa's work has highlighted the importance of taking proactive measures to safeguard the future of the automotive industry in South Africa. The legacy of his leadership will continue to shape the industry’s approach to the challenges and opportunities ahead, especially as the country seeks to navigate the complexities of the global shift towards electric vehicles and sustainable transport. His foresight and advocacy have underscored the importance of adapting to the evolving landscape of the automotive industry and securing a competitive position for South Africa in this pivotal transformation





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