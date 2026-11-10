Starc denies Khawaja tampering claims as Cricket Australia rules out new investigation

Mitchell Starc rejects Usman Khawaja's claims that the whole Australian team knew about Sandpapergate, while Cricket Australia boss Todd Greenberg says there is no compelling reason to reopen the investigation.

Mitchell Starc has denied any prior knowledge of Australia's plot to tamper with the ball during the 2018 tour of South Africa, rejecting Usman Khawaja's claims that the whole team knew about the plan.

Starc is the first of Australia's bowlers to respond to Khawaja's assertions in his autobiography and on social media. Speaking in Sydney on Tuesday at the Kayo Sports and Fox Cricket launch event for the Summer of the Century, Starc said he stood by the joint statement he released in 2021 with fellow bowlers Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon.

Also read David Warner breaks silence on ‘Sandpapergate’ scandal: ‘Khawaja 100% accurate’

That statement denied the bowlers knew anything about sandpaper being taken onto the field and the ball being tampered with during the Cape Town Test. I thought we were here for the summer of cricket, Starc said. I haven't really paid much attention to it to be fair. Obviously, there are differing opinions of eight years ago.

We were heavily drilled through the process at the time and since. I guess I won't speak on behalf of the bowlers, but where I stand, my opinion hasn't changed. My recollection hasn't changed from what we said in 2021. Starc reiterated that the bowlers did not know a foreign substance had been taken onto the field to alter the condition of the ball.

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Starc Denies Bowlers Knew About Sandpaper

Asked about Khawaja's claim that everyone knew of the scandal, Starc said: It's obviously in a book. That's for someone to explain further. As far as our statement said, we weren't aware of it being taken on the field. That's where I'll leave it.

We saw it on the big screen for the first time in Cape Town. As far as the book's concerned, I haven't read it and probably won't read it, so that's for Usman to elaborate on. Khawaja said the team began tampering with the ball in the second Test against South Africa in Gqeberha, not in the third at Cape Town where they were caught.

Starc said Khawaja's account was the first time he was aware of ball-tampering taking place in Gqeberha. That's the first time I was aware of it, Starc said. I'll leave that for the said author to explain. I am sticking to what I said five years ago.

Clearly there are different versions from different people, and I'll leave it where I left it back then. The bowlers' 2021 statement came after Cameron Bancroft, the man seen hiding the sandpaper in his trousers, told The Guardian in 2021 that it was self-explanatory that the bowlers were aware of the sandpaper. Bancroft, who played his last international in 2019, declined to comment to Australian media on Monday.

Khawaja Accuses Entire Team of Knowledge

The scandal triggered an integrity probe by Cricket Australia and led to bans and other penalties for then-captain Steve Smith and former Test openers David Warner and Cameron Bancroft four days after the incident came to light during the Cape Town Test. Khawaja has dedicated the Sandpapergate chapter in his book Sabr to Bancroft, Warner and Smith. Khawaja's revelations have now also been backed by former opener David Warner, who said the claims are 100 percent accurate.

In a video posted on social media, Warner described his former teammate's account as 100 percent accurate and the Cricket Australia investigation as botched and rushed. Warner retired from international cricket more than two years ago and broke his silence about the scandal on Monday. Media pundits, including former captain Michael Clarke, have demanded Cricket Australia re-investigate the case.

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However, Cricket Australia boss Todd Greenberg ruled out another investigation. Greenberg told local radio station SEN on Tuesday there was no compelling reason to reopen the investigation and could not see anything to be gained from it. He said players had very different views to Khawaja's version of events. There are specific details in his book that contradict the versions that have been provided by others, he said.

But we have said we're comfortable with the outcome of the investigation based on the information we've received. That includes what we've seen from Usman, and our position hasn't changed on that. Former Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland, who was in charge of the governing body during the incident, declined to comment on Tuesday.

Cricket Australia Rules Out New Probe

Australia captain Pat Cummins said in South Africa last month he had spoken to Khawaja before the release of the autobiography and was not concerned about any potential fallout. Answered every question a million times. So yeah, it was dealt with then, Cummins said.

Starc also stated that he had not spoken to Khawaja in the last day or two and that it's up to him whether they will talk to each other ever again, which hints at relations getting strained since Khawaja's claims. Some commentators have questioned why Khawaja waited eight years to speak out and accused him of trying to boost sales of his book. Khawaja responded on social media on Tuesday, saying he had no commercial motives.

I'm very fortunate, I don't need the money, he said. Starc was disappointed that the scandal has made headlines before the summer. It's definitely disappointing, he said. That's what we're talking about heading into what has already kicked off an exciting summer.

Different people felt different ways about it at the time and throughout, and certainly through the last eight years. I think not only the certain players, but certainly there are some staff members. Boof for one has spoken a little bit as well. He's not to be forgotten in all of that, too.

I think Travis said it best the other day that the group has changed a lot. We certainly look forward to what's coming up more so than what's been gone. The revelations came days before the start of Australia's summer as they will be facing England in eight white-ball games at home from Friday onwards before they host New Zealand for four Test matches later in the year with those games running until the start of the year.