DJ and social media personality Cyan Boujee has confirmed she welcomed a baby girl, sharing photos on Instagram. The news comes amid allegations she assaulted Naquueda Dayel at the South African Social Media Awards.

South African DJ and social media personality Cyan Boujee has confirmed the arrival of her baby girl, sharing the news on Instagram on Tuesday. The entertainer posted a carousel of images documenting her pregnancy journey, including a growing baby bump and her newborn daughter.

She captioned the post: My greatest creation. My deepest love. The reveal comes after months of speculation about her absence from the DJ circuit. Fans had questioned whether she had stepped back from gigs to focus on her pregnancy.

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Cyan Boujee Baby Reveal Mystery Man

The Instagram post finally offered confirmation. Cyan Boujee has not yet publicly revealed further details about her daughter's arrival. In the same carousel, Cyan included pictures of herself cradling her new baby and getting cosy with a man whose identity she strategically concealed. The mystery man added another layer of intrigue to the announcement, sparking curiosity about his identity.

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She has not disclosed who he is. The joyful news comes just after Cyan Boujee made headlines for an alleged assault at the Openserve South African Social Media Awards (SASMAs) on Saturday evening. A video circulating on social media shows Cyan Boujee pulling Naquueda Dayel's wig, causing her to fall down. Naquueda, who won beauty influencer of the year, has since released a statement saying she is pursuing legal action.

Naquueda wrote: What was meant to be a beautiful evening celebrating achievements and milestones turned into a deeply unpleasant experience after I was bullied and physically assaulted by another individual. I would also like to clarify that I sustained physical injuries on two separate occasions during these incidents. She added: I want to reassure everyone who has reached out that I am OK, and I will be fine.

Naquueda Dayel Legal Action Statement

Though the experience was upsetting and completely uncalled for, I refuse to let anyone's actions dim my light or take away from everything I have worked so hard to achieve. Naquueda continued: I want to make it clear that I will not be engaging in public arguments, exchanging words, or entertaining unnecessary drama. I believe in accountability, and I trust the law will take its course.

The appropriate legal steps will be followed, and I will allow the relevant authorities to handle the matter. The SASMAs have said they will co-operate with the justice system should the need arise. The incident has sparked a viral controversy. Cyan Boujee has previously said she is disappointed as she steps away from social media to reflect and protect her peace after a series of online controversies involving MaWhoo and Sihle the Designer.

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The latest news of her motherhood marks a new chapter amid the ongoing fallout from the awards ceremony.