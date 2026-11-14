Heidi Bottcher, cellars management trainee at Heineken Beverages Springs Cidery, shares leadership lessons

Heidi Bottcher is a cellars management trainee at Heineken Beverages, working on the job at the Springs Cidery after completing her theory programme. She shares what makes a good leader and her advice for women in leadership.

Heidi Bottcher is a cellars management trainee at Heineken Beverages. She is based at the company's Springs Cidery, where she is completing the practical stage of her programme.

Her training began with theory covering every aspect of Heineken Beverages. Bottcher said her programme started with theory, where she learnt about every aspect of Heineken Beverages. She has now completed that stage and is learning on the job in the plant at the Heineken Beverages Springs Cidery. Day to day, she follows the processes from start to finish.

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Heidi Bottcher Adds Value Through Curiosity

She takes notes on absolutely everything so she understands not only what happens but why. She is also looking for where she can add value. That could mean spotting a small improvement, supporting the team or asking the question nobody has asked yet. For Bottcher, the role is also about people.

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A cellar only runs well when operators, lab staff and management communicate. She said she learns a huge amount just by listening to those who know the plant best. Asked what makes her good at what she does, Bottcher said she is curious, a people person and not afraid to ask questions. She comes from a science background, so she likes understanding why something happens, not just how to do it.

She added that she is an extrovert, which helps her build relationships with people who know the plant far better than she does. She learns from them, and that earns trust faster than pretending to have all the answers. On leadership, Bottcher said a good leader is someone who makes people feel seen. Early in her studies, a lecturer simply asked her to tutor her class.

Leadership Builds Confidence Through Observation

A supervisor also saw her passion for hands-on research beyond her marks. She said those moments built her confidence more than anything else. A good leader notices what is strong in people, backs it and still challenges them. They stay calm under pressure, listen before they speak and own both the wins and the mistakes.

Asked what challenges made her a better leader, Bottcher pointed to moving into cider, which was outside her comfort zone since she grew up in beer fermentation. She did not walk in as the expert, so she had to lead by learning. She asked good questions and was honest about what she did not know yet. It taught her that leadership does not wait until you feel fully qualified.

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Heidi Bottcher Advice On Leadership And Morale

She has also learnt how low morale or slow turnaround from a colleague can hold up a whole team. The best response, she said, is understanding what is going on and having a direct, respectful conversation. Her advice for women in leadership or those who aspire to hold leadership roles is not to wait until they feel ready, because they rarely will.

She said people should find the two or three people who notice something in them and let what they say land. They should also talk to people outside their usual circle, since those conversations open doors. If a door looks closed, ask anyway. The worst you can get is no.