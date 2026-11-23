Mustek reports 7.6% revenue growth to R1.83-billion driven by higher chip prices. Unit volumes fell as AI demand tightens global memory supply into 2027.

Mustek, the JSE -listed technology distributor, reported a 7.6% increase in revenue to R1.83-billion for the three months ending September 30. This financial growth occurred despite a decline in unit volumes, highlighting a significant shift in market dynamics where scarcity drives value.

The surge in financial performance was primarily fueled by a global shortage of memory chips, which pushed up the average selling prices of computers and related hardware. Higher US dollar valuations on memory and storage-heavy products allowed the company to offset the drop in physical unit sales, resulting in improved overall profitability for the quarter.

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Growth Driven by Memory Chip Shortages

Mustek disclosed that gross margins expanded from 12.9% to 13.7% during this reporting period. The comparative quarter prior had been negatively impacted by higher inventory provisions, making the current improvement more pronounced. Headline earnings per share nearly tripled, rising 195% to 100.23 cents from a low base of 33.99 cents in the previous period.

The core driver of this price inflation is the artificial intelligence boom, which is consuming massive amounts of memory manufacturing capacity. Data centres required for AI operations continue to absorb supply, leaving fewer chips available for standard consumer electronics. Market researcher TrendForce expects this supply constraint to remain tight well into 2027, suggesting sustained price pressures.

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Impact on PC Sales and Consumer Behavior

The shortage is simultaneously hurting global PC sales, with shipments falling 22.4% in the September quarter according to Gartner data cited by Mustek. Manufacturers are responding by cutting memory and storage specifications in mainstream models to keep costs manageable for buyers who remain price-sensitive.

Corporate purchasing patterns have also shifted away from broad fleet refreshes toward targeted acquisitions. Businesses are now prioritizing workstations and AI-capable devices over general-purpose computers. Customers who previously deferred hardware replacements are likely to extend the service life of their existing machines further due to these elevated costs.

Financial Performance and Stakeholder Analysis

Mustek's net finance costs decreased by 30% to R16.5-million, improving the group's overall financial health. The company's share of profit from associates more than doubled to R16-million, with contributions from YOA Cable and Khauleza driving this increase significantly. Mustek cautioned that these strong single-quarter results should not be annualized given the unique market conditions.

The company's customer mix experienced sharp changes during this period. Sales to dealers rose 21.5% to R1.26-billion, while public sector sales jumped 27.9% to R350-million. In contrast, sales to retailers plummeted 63% to R89.6-million, down from R243.9-million in the previous comparable period.

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Operational Challenges and Future Outlook

Cash generated from operations fell to R6.6-million from R84.9-million, largely because Mustek repaid R300.7-million of trade finance facilities. This deleveraging strategy improved the balance sheet but reduced immediate liquidity, reflecting a conservative approach to financial management amidst economic uncertainty.

Logistical challenges also complicated operations, with congestion at the Port of Durban lengthening import lead times since mid-August. The unusual three-month reporting period follows Mustek's July decision to move its financial year-end from June 30 to March 31, a structural change that alters how future performance will be measured and reported to shareholders.