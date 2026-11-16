Elon Musk and Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick are among more than 158,000 people calling for Jensen Huang to be reinstated as Nvidia chief after his resignation over extramarital affairs. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent opposes the return and wants an outside chief.

Elon Musk and Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick are among more than 158,000 signatories of an open letter calling for Jensen Huang to be reinstated as Nvidia chief, according to the latest count on Sunday.

Huang resigned last Thursday, ending a 33-year run at the helm of the AI giant he co-founded. His departure followed revelations he had two extramarital affairs, one with a woman accused of spying for China and another with a subordinate. The open letter demands that Nvidia's board members bring Jensen back while an independent investigation establishes the facts. The campaign has drawn support from major technology figures.

Also read Bloemfontein Dagga Investigation Launched After R450,000 Suspected Shipment Intercepted

Tech Leaders Back Nvidia CEO Return

Alongside SpaceX chief Elon Musk, signatories include Tim Sweeney, founder and CEO of video game publisher Epic Games, and Garry Tan, president of Y Combinator, San Francisco's most renowned business incubator. Kalanick, the Uber co-founder, wrote that Huang had erred, yes, to err is to be human, but I do not believe anything he has done rises to the bar of separating him from his company. The letter's signatories include more than 7,500 people who identify themselves as Nvidia employees.

Advertisement

That figure is equivalent to 18 percent of the company's workforce. The scale of support illustrates the unique standing of the leather-jacketed executive, who is seen as a godfather of AI within the industry. Under his leadership, Nvidia became a pivotal Silicon Valley investor, financing data centers and startups. That role earned the company the nickname the central bank of AI.

Huang championed open AI models, including Chinese ones, and fought any constraints on the AI race. He clashed on these issues with Claude creator Anthropic and its chief Dario Amodei. According to the Financial Times, Huang has discussed a possible return with people close to him. One of his allies says he is assembling a crisis team of executives to seek White House support.

Shareholders Urge Board To Keep Options

On Friday, two major shareholders, investors Brad Gerstner and Gavin Baker, urged the board to keep all options open. In Washington, however, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent argued on Sunday that Nvidia should look outside the company for its next chief. They need a dramatic shake-up, Bessent said on Fox News. Bessent also demanded that the company explain whether it had knowingly turned a blind eye to the smuggling of its chips to China.

The debate over Huang's future comes as Nvidia remains central to the global AI boom. The company's chips power most major AI systems, and its investment arm has backed data centers and startups across Silicon Valley. The push for Huang's return reflects his influence over the industry's direction. He has consistently advocated for open AI models, including those developed in China.

That stance put him at odds with Anthropic and its chief Dario Amodei, who have taken a more cautious approach to releasing powerful AI systems. The open letter's signatories span technology, venture capital and gaming. Musk's support adds significant weight to the campaign given his role at SpaceX and his high profile in the tech world. Sweeney leads Epic Games, the publisher behind Fortnite, while Tan heads Y Combinator, the incubator that launched many major startups.

Advertisement

White House And Government Weigh In

Kalanick's statement emphasized forgiveness and the value of Huang's leadership. His words have been widely shared among supporters. The letter's organizers argue that an independent investigation should determine the facts before any permanent decision is made about Nvidia's leadership. The White House has not publicly commented on the campaign.

Bessent's opposition, however, signals that the Trump administration may prefer a different direction for the company. His call for a dramatic shake-up suggests the government wants changes at Nvidia beyond the chief executive role. The chip smuggling question has added a national security dimension to the debate. US officials have raised concerns about advanced chips reaching China despite export controls.

Nvidia has not yet responded to Bessent's demand for an explanation. Huang's resignation ended a 33-year tenure during which he built Nvidia into one of the world's most valuable companies. His leather jacket and energetic style made him a recognizable figure in technology. Many in the industry view him as irreplaceable, which helps explain the rapid growth of the petition.

The coming days will be critical for Nvidia's board. Directors must weigh the demands of thousands of employees and prominent investors against pressure from Washington. The board has not announced a timeline for choosing a successor or responding to the open letter.