Elon Musk said he feels pretty foolish after spending nearly $500m on US midterm elections that Democrats largely won, and said he would have spent less if he could rewind the clock.

Elon Musk said on Wednesday he felt pretty foolish for donating nearly half a billion dollars to failed campaigns in the recent US midterm elections, after Republicans suffered sweeping losses and Democrats largely won the races he targeted.

The world's richest man and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX spoke via videolink at the New York Times DealBook Summit, where he said his election spending had not delivered the results he wanted. I feel pretty foolish about having spent so much money and not seeing much for it, or maybe it would have been much worse without that, Musk said. He added that the result showed campaign cash alone could not determine an election.

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Musk Regrets Election Spending

Probably, if I could rewind the clock, I would have spent less money, he said. He also said he did not put a lot of personal attention into the effort because he was focused on building SpaceX and Tesla. Musk spent nearly $500m, or about R8.6bn, to back Republican candidates and keep Texas red, a state that is home to his automaker Tesla, rocket-to-AI company SpaceX and a planned chipmaking venture between the two. Their headquarters are in Austin, Texas.

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The spending bets unravelled as Democrats seized both chambers of Congress, and Democrat Gina Hinojosa defeated Republican Greg Abbott in the Texas governor's race. That was a stinging rebuke to US President Donald Trump, a close Musk ally whom the billionaire helped elect. Among the candidates Musk backed most strongly was Texas Senate candidate Ken Paxton, contributing an estimated $220 million to the Republican, only for the race to be won by James Talarico, a 37-year-old Democrat.

Musk said his goal was either the presidency, the House or the Senate be of the other party. That was my actual goal here, which failed by the way, he said. It certainly shows that American elections are not just about money, he told the audience. Obviously you can put a lot of money into election and have an effect that is relatively minor, and I think that was the case here, he continued.

Tech Tycoon Political History

He said it was possible Republican candidates would have fared worse without the spending. The midterms were not the South Africa-born tech tycoon's first foray into American elections. Musk spent more than $250 million to help Trump return to the White House for his second term, and briefly led the 80-year-old Republican's Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, before they had a public falling out.

They have since reconciled, and instead of souring on Republican politics, Musk has continued to back Republicans whom the president champions. He has also frequented the White House during Trump's second term. Turning to his own AI ambitions, Musk said Anthropic was extremely likely to continue renting computing capacity from SpaceX and wanted significantly more. He said the highest-probability outcome was for Anthropic to seek an additional 10GW of computing capacity from SpaceX.