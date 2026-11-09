Saturday Night Live's Weekend Update featured Jeremy Culhane as Elon Musk, whose chatbot Grok delivered a savage punchline about South Africa. Musk previously appeared on SNL in May 2021.

South Africa -born billionaire Elon Musk has been brutally roasted on the American comedy show Saturday Night Live, with a joke about his country of birth becoming a highlight of the latest episode.

The Tesla and SpaceX boss was the subject of a Weekend Update sketch featuring comedian Jeremy Culhane, who impersonated Musk opposite Colin Jost. In the segment, the fictional Musk turned to artificial intelligence chatbot Grok for a bit of banter. The response was not what he would have hoped for. Grok delivered a particularly savage assessment of the billionaire, declaring: Elon Musk, you are the worst thing South Africa has ever done.

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Musk Roasted By AI Chatbot Grok

The punchline quickly turned the spotlight towards Musk's South African origins. The joke suggested that even his own artificial intelligence chatbot had little sympathy for him. The line reminded American audiences that the world's most high-profile technology entrepreneur was born in Pretoria. Musk is no stranger to Saturday Night Live.

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He appeared on the show in May 2021, taking part in several sketches and delivering the opening monologue. At the time, he acknowledged that his public image was far from conventional. Did you think I would be a chill, normal dude? Musk asked during the monologue, referring to his work in electric vehicles and space exploration.

More than five years later, his public image has become a frequent target of comedians and political commentators. The latest SNL sketch adds South Africa to the punchline. Jeremy Culhane's Elon Musk impression invited a Grok roast on Weekend Update, and South Africa was dragged into the joke. The sketch ended with Grok delivering a particularly pointed assessment of Musk's country of origin.

Weekend Update Sketch Highlights Origins

Musk's fortune has plummeted to $849.7 billion, according to the report. The billionaire remains a central figure in technology and politics, and the SNL segment is the latest example of how his public persona is treated by comedy writers. The episode aired this Saturday in the US. TV Insider reported on the segment, noting that the Grok punchline became a standout moment.

The sketch places Musk alongside other public figures who have been lampooned on Weekend Update. For South African audiences, the joke adds a local angle to a global story. Musk was born in Pretoria and later moved abroad, building companies including Tesla and SpaceX. His South African roots have often been mentioned in profiles and interviews.

The SNL roast is not the first time Musk's background has been part of a punchline. Comedians and commentators have repeatedly referenced his origins as part of broader critiques. The Weekend Update sketch turned that into a direct, brutal line delivered by a fictional version of his own chatbot. Colin Jost anchored the segment as usual.

Jeremy Culhane played Musk in the sketch. The interaction between the fictional Musk and Grok provided the setup and the punchline that has since circulated online. Musk's 2021 appearance remains a notable moment in SNL history. He used the monologue to address his public image directly.

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AI Character Insults Musk South Africa

The new sketch flips that dynamic by having an AI character insult him instead. The line about South Africa being the worst thing Musk has ever done was the sharpest moment of the roast. It quickly became the focus of reports about the episode. The joke ties Musk's identity to his birthplace in a way that is meant to sting.

Musk has not publicly responded to the sketch. The episode aired as part of SNL's current season. The Weekend Update segment continues to be a platform for topical comedy about politics, technology and public figures. South Africa features in the punchline as the country of Musk's birth.

Musk Fortune Plummets To 849.7 Billion

The joke suggests that his own AI chatbot has no sympathy for him. That twist is what made the moment stand out. The report also notes Musk's fortune has fallen to $849.7 billion. That figure adds context to his status as one of the world's richest people.

The SNL sketch focused on his persona rather than his wealth. Musk's companies include Tesla and SpaceX. He has also been involved in artificial intelligence through Grok and other ventures. The sketch used that connection to set up the roast.

The Weekend Update desk has a long history of satirizing public figures. This week's target was Musk, and the punchline brought South Africa into the conversation. The sketch has since been reported by media outlets covering the episode.