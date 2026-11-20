A musician shares how the loss of his mother to metastatic breast cancer inspired a new song dedicated to early screening awareness and honoring her memory.

Booth, a musician based in KwaZulu-Natal, has transformed his profound personal loss into a powerful message of hope and public health advocacy through his latest musical release. The new track serves as an emotional tribute to his late mother, Wendy, whose long and difficult battle with metastatic breast cancer ultimately shaped his worldview and creative output. By channeling his unresolved grief into songwriting, Booth aims to comfort those who have experienced similar tragedies while urging the public to prioritize early cancer detection.

Tribute Song Honoring Mother's Memory And Life

Booth describes the new composition as a direct tribute to the woman he considered his best friend, confidant, and the "queen of his heart." For six years, he has struggled to fully accept her death, often using avoidance as a coping mechanism to pretend that everything was okay. He wrote this specific song to immortalize his mother, celebrate her vibrant life, and reach a global audience with a much-needed call for cancer awareness.

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The musician explains that his initial denial lasted for a period where his mother appeared to improve, but the disease eventually returned with a severity that could no longer be ignored. In 2020, the illness took its final toll, and she passed away surrounded by her family. This pivotal moment fundamentally changed his perspective on the brevity and unfairness of life, even as he acknowledged its beauty. He noted that his mother never complained once during her illness, remaining full of love for the life she had until her very last moments.

Impact Of Loss On Family Dynamics And Perspective

Booth reflects on how his family dynamic shifted permanently after his mother passed away, as she had previously been the glue that held everyone together. While the family tries their best to maintain their bond, the days of past glory have changed, and they now hold each other close to celebrate their time together. He identifies one of the cruelest aspects of the disease as watching a loved one deteriorate while feeling powerless to stop it.

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Despite the pain, Booth emphasizes that his mother taught him essential life lessons about gratitude, courage, and the importance of kindness. She showed him that nothing is too big or impossible and encouraged him to be grateful for the life they had. His most cherished memories involve falling over laughing with her, the look of pride on her face when watching him perform, and the healing power of her hugs.

Musical Legacy And Importance Of Early Screening

Music played a significant role in Booth's upbringing, as his mother was a music teacher who nurtured his abilities from childhood. The entire song is a product of her investment in his education, specifically teaching him music theory and how to read. He views the track as a Mother's Day song she never got to hear in person, hoping that her spirit in heaven will turn up the volume when it plays.

Booth explicitly states his desire for listeners to cherish their loved ones and to understand that early screening for cancer can save lives. He wants both men and women to listen to the song and be reminded of the critical importance of preventative health measures. The track serves not only as a memorial but as a practical tool for public health education, bridging the gap between personal grief and community wellness.

Career Highlights And Upcoming Pantomime Role

Alongside his musical endeavors, Booth has enjoyed a busy year entertaining audiences, with his stint as East Coast Radio's Fugitive standing out as a career highlight. The experience showed him the incredible nature of KwaZulu-Natal, filled with beautiful people and breathtaking natural surroundings. He recalls the period as unforgettable and a testament to the region's talent.

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Looking ahead, Booth is preparing for a new theatrical challenge that excites him greatly. He is set to play a Pantomime Dame for the first time, a standard character traditionally played in drag. He acknowledges the uniqueness of this role and expresses interest in seeing how he manages in big dresses throughout the entire show, marking a fun and different direction in his performing arts career.