A music festival and book fair in Johannesburg, featuring top talents, sustainable crafts, designer goods, delicious food and beverages, curated music experience, and in-depth discussion and debate.

This renowned music festival is returning to the City of Gold this weekend with a stellar line-up of top talents. The former 'Voice of South Africa' contestant will bring his poetic spirit and upcoming project, 'Questions and Answers', to the stage.

The Sotho-soul queen, as well as Brandon Aura, a rising Afro-folk star, will also perform. This year also marks the 20th anniversary of the Bassline Fest year and attendees are in for a musical spectacular as well as a curated selection of high-end sustainable crafts, designer goods and delicious food and beverages. Mawhoo, the market, will also feature supporting acts and a DJ, several bars, curated food vendors and Afro-chic fashion.

This curated music experience will also be hosted in a beautiful open-air setting, allowing attendees of all ages to enjoy the Autumn sunshine with loved ones. The Kingsmead Book Fair, the 14th edition, is returning to Johannesburg this weekend. It has evolved over the years as one of the top events on the local literary calendar. Book lovers are invited to a new realm of the literary world. There will also be in-depth discussion and heated debate





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Music Festival Bassline Fest City Of Gold Autumn Sunshine Literary World Kingsmead Book Fair Jo'burg Voice Of South Africa Sotho-Soul Queen Brandon Aura Afro-Folk Star Curated Music Experience Open-Air Setting Sustainable Crafts Designer Goods Delicious Food And Beverages In-Depth Discussion And Debate

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