Munster stunned the Stormers 19-14 at Cape Town Stadium in the 2022-23 Vodacom URC final to end a 12-year wait for silverware. The defending champions had finished third on the log before beating the Bulls 33-21 and Connacht 43-25 in Cape Town. Fifth-placed Munster were forced to do it the hard way, winning playoff matches on the road against Glasgow (14-5) and Leinster (16-15). Ahead of the final, much of the focus was on the poor condition of the Cape Town Stadium pitch, which had deteriorated further after heavy rain.

Munster stunned the Stormers 19-14 at Cape Town Stadium in the 2022-23 Vodacom URC final to end a 12-year wait for silverware. The defending champions had finished third on the log before beating the Bulls 33-21 and Connacht 43-25 in Cape Town.

Fifth-placed Munster were forced to do it the hard way, winning playoff matches on the road against Glasgow (14-5) and Leinster (16-15). Ahead of the final, much of the focus was on the poor condition of the Cape Town Stadium pitch, which had deteriorated further after heavy rain. The Stormers made the perfect start when flyhalf Manie Libbok intercepted a pass and raced 60m for the opening try.

However, Munster – with Springbok RG Snyman in the second row – gradually took control through a superb tactical kicking game orchestrated by veteran scrumhalf Conor Murray. No 8 Evan Roos’ yellow card increased the pressure on the hosts and, after several missed opportunities, Munster struck before half-time when flyhalf Jack Crowley’s cross-field kick sent winger Calvin Nash over to give the visitors a 12-7 lead.

The Stormers hit back early in the second half, with flank Deon Fourie scoring from a driving maul to put the hosts ahead. But despite enjoying most of the territory and possession, they could not turn pressure into points. Munster made their chance count when flank John Hodnett crossed in the 74th minute, sealing victory in front of a record URC crowd of 56,334.

"The field was a nightmare for us," Stormers coach John Dobson bemoaned afterwards. "It may have been naive of us not to change our game model on that pitch in June .





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Munster Stormers Vodacom URC Final Cape Town Stadium Poor Condition Of The Pitch Manie Libbok Evan Roos John Hodnett Jack Crowley Calvin Nash Deon Fourie John Dobson URC Crowd Reliable Ride Cheap Cars

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