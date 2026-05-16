Munster Qualify for URC Quarter-finals, Lions Secure Spot in Investec Champions Cup

Munster produced a passionate display at Thomond Park to beat the Lions and qualify for the Vodacom URC quarter-finals at Ulster's expense. They needed just one point to finish in the top eight but picked up four in a hard-fought 24-17 win to move up from ninth to fifth. They will travel to Pretoria to face the Bulls in two weeks' time. The Lions had already qualified for the quarter-finals following Ulster's loss on Friday night. They finished seventh – to also book a spot in next season's Investec Champions Cup – and will meet Leinster in Dublin.

Munster produced a passionate display at Thomond Park to beat the Lions and qualify for the Vodacom URC quarter-finals at Ulster ’s expense. They needed just one point to finish in the top eight but picked up four in a hard-fought 24-17 win to move up from ninth to fifth.

They will travel to Pretoria to face the Bulls in two weeks' time. The Lions had already qualified for the quarter-finals following Ulster's loss on Friday night. They finished seventh – to also book a spot in next season's Investec Champions Cup – and will meet Leinster in Dublin





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Munster Lions Vodacom URC Quarter-Finals Ulster Bulls Leinster Thomond Park Pretoria Ireland Jack Crowley JJ Hanrahan Evan O'connell Darrien Landsberg Brian Gleeson Quan Horn Kelly Mpeku Craig Casey Tom Ahern Angelo Davids

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