Municipal Expenditure on Suspended Officials and Issue of Ghost Workers

The mayor of Tshwane, Dr Nasiphi Moya, has revealed that the municipality spends R30 million annually on the salaries of suspended officials, citing concerns about service delivery as most of the money goes to senior officials who have been suspended due to the Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Works tender scandal. The issue of ghost workers caused by dead or missing employees has also taken center stage at Mangaung Metro Municipality in the Free State. FF Plus, a farming organization, has provided support to farmers in a Rooiwal lawsuit.

The mayor of Tshwane reveals that the municipality spends R30 million annually on the salaries of suspended officials , citing concerns about service delivery as most of the money goes to senior officials who have been suspended due to the Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Works tender scandal .

According to national and provincial departments, R50.945 million and R90.469 million were paid to suspended employees, respectively, as of the fourth quarter of the 2024/25 financial year. However, the total cost of ghost workers has not been determined as a comprehensive employee verification process has not been completed. FF Plus, a farming organization, has provided support to farmers in a Rooiwal lawsuit, claiming that sewage in crops has been caused by ghost workers





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Tshwane Municipal Expenditure Suspended Officials Service Delivery Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Works Tender Scandal Ghost Workers Eskom Suspension

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