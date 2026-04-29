Municipal Crisis Deepens: Auditor-General Exposes Widespread Financial Mismanagement and Service Delivery Failures

A comprehensive audit reveals significant financial and governance challenges across major South African municipalities, including Mangaung, Ekurhuleni, Tshwane, and eThekwini. The Auditor-General highlights unauthorized expenditure, poor revenue management, and a lack of accountability, leading to deteriorating service delivery and mounting debts.

South Africa's municipal landscape is facing significant challenges, as revealed in the latest audit outcomes presented to the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) by the Auditor-General (AG).

The audits of four major metropolitan municipalities – Mangaung, Ekurhuleni, Tshwane, and eThekwini – paint a concerning picture of financial mismanagement, poor service delivery, and a lack of accountability. Mangaung Metro Municipality in Bloemfontein is in a particularly dire state, consistently receiving qualified audit opinions over the past three financial years.

This is largely due to over R1.3 billion in unauthorized expenditure and significant issues with revenue verification, particularly concerning water consumption data where many residents haven't been billed for years. The AG highlighted a systemic lack of discipline in complying with laws and regulations, leading to escalating irregular and wasteful expenditure, now totaling R324 million and R190 million respectively.

The municipality’s financial woes are compounded by substantial debts to Eskom (R1.6 billion) and the water board (R642 million), alongside numerous outstanding loans from various financial institutions. Despite being placed under national administration in April 2022, Mangaung’s turnaround plan is demonstrably failing to address these deep-rooted problems. The audit also uncovered 27 material irregularities, including financial losses estimated at R112 million and instances causing significant harm to the public.

The City of Ekurhuleni is also showing signs of deterioration, receiving a qualified audit opinion for the 2024-25 financial year. Similar to Mangaung, Ekurhuleni suffers from project delays and ineffective project management, indicative of broader governance and financial management weaknesses. The City of Tshwane, while facing ongoing challenges, exhibits weaknesses in financial reporting and internal controls. A recurring issue is the inability to produce credible financial statements without external audit intervention, coupled with persistent non-compliance with procurement regulations.

This lack of transparency and adherence to proper procedures undermines public trust and hinders effective service delivery. The AG’s report emphasizes that these aren’t isolated incidents but rather systemic problems across multiple municipalities, requiring urgent and comprehensive intervention. The scope of non-compliance with laws and regulations is pervasive, impacting almost every area audited, signaling a fundamental need for improved discipline and accountability. The findings suggest a pattern of inadequate oversight, poor planning, and a failure to implement effective consequence management.

Beyond the broader municipal audits, the Public Protector has also issued a ruling against the City of Tshwane regarding the unfair replacement of a resident’s electricity meter. This case, while seemingly isolated, underscores a broader concern about the arbitrary application of municipal policies and the potential for abuse of power.

The eThekwini metro municipality, while showing some improvement in reporting, continues to grapple with procurement controls, consequence management, and infrastructure maintenance issues, all of which negatively impact the reliability of service delivery. The AG’s assessment highlights the interconnectedness of these challenges – weak financial management, poor governance, and inadequate infrastructure all contribute to a decline in service quality and public confidence.

The situation demands a concerted effort from national and local government, as well as increased public scrutiny, to ensure that municipalities are held accountable for their performance and that public funds are used effectively and transparently. The ongoing financial instability and service delivery failures pose a significant threat to the economic and social well-being of communities across South Africa





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Auditor-General Municipal Audit Mangaung Ekurhuleni Tshwane Ethekwini Financial Mismanagement Service Delivery Irregular Expenditure Public Protector

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