Parties in South Africa have 14 days to conclude municipal coalition talks after the IEC gazetted councillors, with voters demanding delivery on campaign promises.

Political parties in South Africa have entered serious coalition negotiations over hung municipalities, and the Electoral Commission of South Africa ( IEC) has set a 14-day window for them to conclude their talks. The IEC published the list of elected councillors in the Government Gazette, and that notice now shapes how the new municipal leadership will be formed.

New municipal leaders have been warned to tread carefully, because the days of empty promises and zero implementation are over. The warning comes as more hung municipalities emerge, placing pressure on parties to put residents first and deliver on their election campaign promises. Preliminary talks have finished, and the serious negotiations now under way mark the decisive phase.

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Coalition Talks Face a 14-Day Deadline

Parties in coalition negotiations must conclude their talks within 14 days after the IEC published the list of elected councillors in the Government Gazette. That publication is the trigger that starts the clock for coalition formation in hung municipalities.

IEC chair Mosotho Moepya said the publication will enable planning for the inaugural sittings of the municipal councils. The gazette notice therefore lays the groundwork for scheduling those sittings, which will mark the formal start of the new councils.

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Policy Analyst Urges Delivery Over Promises

Policy analyst Nkosikhulule Nyembezi said the 2026 local government results saw many influential parties dropping in support and an increased number of hung municipalities emerging. He argued that the message from the electorate was clear: voters want nothing less than what was promised during election campaigns.

Nyembezi said the country already feels different at ward level, and that the shift will extend to local, district and metropolitan municipalities in the coming weeks, months and years. He pointed to the implementation of revised integrated development plans, budgets and local economic development programmes as the vehicles for that change.

According to Nyembezi, the elections enable newcomers to examine corruption and lawbreaking and to act with good governance. He cautioned against any agenda that might hijack municipal coalition governments for narrow political advantage.

He also said voters will be ready to resist efforts by delinquent politicians to weaken the constitutional order by treating municipal councils as bargaining chips to tilt the balance of power elsewhere. In his view, voters have given the ANC another chance to renew itself, or the party faces further decline in electoral support.

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Next Three Years Test Coalition Governments

The next three years, leading up to national and provincial elections, will test whether coalition governments deliver on their commitments. Nyembezi said coalition governments will persist during that period, making municipal arrangements a visible measure of party performance.

Nyembezi said the coming days will reveal important lessons. He argued that the election results represent more than a triumph for winning candidates, because they also affirm South Africa's democracy.

He added that all elected candidates must now find a new way to hold public office, spending less time manipulating constituents and more time getting things done. The immediate next steps are the coalition agreements due within the 14-day window and the inaugural sittings that the IEC publication is meant to enable.