Mumbai Indians' IPL campaign derailed by injuries, coach blames lack of consistency

Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene has blamed a run of injuries to key players for derailing their Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign. The five-time champions were eliminated from the playoff race on Sunday after losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Raipur. Mumbai spare no expense when putting together their teams and this year was no exception with India's Hardik Pandya serving as captain of a squad that also includes T20 World Cup winning India captains Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav. However, Rohit missed six matches with a hamstring strain, Pandya sat out three with a back spasm, while spin-bowling allrounder Mitchell Santner went down with a shoulder injury, forcing Mumbai to frequently change their line-ups. Jayawardene blamed lack of consistency for the team's poor performance.

Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene said a run of injuries to key players had derailed their Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign after the five-time champions were eliminated from the playoff race on Sunday.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru delivered the final blow to their season with a two-wicket victory in Raipur, Mumbai's eighth defeat in 11 matches. Mumbai spare no expense when putting together their teams and this year was no exception with India's Hardik Pandya serving as captain of a squad that also includes T20 World Cup winning India captains Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav.

However, Rohit missed six matches with a hamstring strain, Pandya sat out three with a back spasm, while spin-bowling allrounder Mitchell Santner went down with a shoulder injury, forcing Mumbai to frequently change their line-ups.

"We had a lot of injuries, a lot of niggles, players getting injured, and some players were not available. So, those were mostly forced changes.

"Tactically, we would have made very few changes during the season. I would have loved to have our main core guys consistently being out there. But there's no excuse. I think we had a quality squad.

", "It has been a lean season for allrounder Pandya and batter Suryakumar but Jayawardene backed the decision to keep playing them. "We went with the trust, the confidence that we had with them. And then it is what it is ... They had a really good World Cup, winning it and all that.

So I think it's just that as a unit, we haven't been good enough.





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Indian Premier League Mumbai Indians Mahela Jayawardene Injuries Consistency World Cup

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