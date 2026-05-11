Mumbai Indians' Coach Mahela Jayawardene on Injuries Derailing IPL Campaign

Mumbai Indians coach Mahela Jayawardene discusses the impact of injuries on their Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign, highlighting the team's inability to maintain a consistent lineup due to niggles and injuries.

Mumbai Indians ' Jasprit Bumrah congratulates player of the match Bhuvneshwar Kumar of Royal Challengers Bengaluru after the Challengers' Indian Premier League victory at International Cricket Stadium in New Raipur, India, on Sunday.

Mumbai Indians coach Mahela Jayawardene says a run of injuries to key players derailed their Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign after the five-time champions were eliminated from the playoff race on Sunday. Royal Challengers Bengaluru delivered the final blow to their season with a two-wicket victory in Raipur, Mumbai's eighth defeat in 11 matches.

Mumbai spare no expense when putting together their teams, and this year was no exception, with India's Hardik Pandya serving as captain of a squad that also includes T20 World Cup-winning India captains Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav. However, Sharma missed six matches with a hamstring strain, and Pandya sat out three with a back spasm, while spin-bowling all-rounder Mitchell Santner went down with a shoulder injury, forcing Mumbai to frequently change their lineup.

Recognises every performance that helped us cross the line, headlines KP's knock and Bhuvi's skills with the bat and ball. Watch these wholesome moments after last night's win. 😍🎥❤





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Indian Premier League Mumbai Indians Royal Challengers Bengaluru Injuries Coach Mahela Jayawardene Tactics Team Building World Cup England Tour

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Mumbai Indians' IPL campaign derailed by injuries, coach blames lack of consistencyMumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene has blamed a run of injuries to key players for derailing their Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign. The five-time champions were eliminated from the playoff race on Sunday after losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Raipur. Mumbai spare no expense when putting together their teams and this year was no exception with India's Hardik Pandya serving as captain of a squad that also includes T20 World Cup winning India captains Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav. However, Rohit missed six matches with a hamstring strain, Pandya sat out three with a back spasm, while spin-bowling allrounder Mitchell Santner went down with a shoulder injury, forcing Mumbai to frequently change their line-ups. Jayawardene blamed lack of consistency for the team's poor performance.

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