Mumbai Indians captain Jasprit Bumrah makes winning start with Tilak Varma's heroics

Jasprit Bumrah made a winning start to his Mumbai Indians captaincy stint on Thursday, as Tilak Varma hit 75 not out off 33 balls helped beat Punjab Kings by six wickets in the IPL.

Jasprit Bumrah made a winning start to his Mumbai Indians captaincy stint on Thursday, as Tilak Varma hit 75 not out off 33 balls helped beat Punjab Kings by six wickets in the IPL .

Bumrah stood in for the unavailable duo of Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav, as Varma starred again for Mumbai, lifting his side from 88-3 to 205-4, and crossing the finish line with a ball to spare. Earlier, Punjab recovered to 200-8 after a middle-order collapse precipitated by Shadul Thakur's 4-39. Fourth-placed Punjab, struggling to stay afloat in the top four, lost a fifth consecutive game and must win both its remaining games to make the knockouts.

Mumbai is ninth with four wins in 12 games. Prabhsimran Singh, who has been criticised on social media for being overweight, replied with four sixes and hit 50 off 29 balls. He added 57 off 35 balls with Cooper Connolly (21). He had Prabhsimran Singh caught in the 12th over, and bowled skipper Shreyas Iyer two balls later.

Punjab did not score a run for six balls as Raj Bawa bowled Connolly. They lost six wickets for 33, crashing to 140-7. Late carnage helped Punjab hit 63 runs in the final three overs and reach 200. Omarzai struck 19 runs off the 18th over, then Bartlett scored 22 and 12 off the final two – the duo hit four sixes between them.

Mumbai started quickly as Ryan Rickelton hit 48 off 23 balls with four sixes. He put on 61 off 39 balls with Rohit Sharma (25). Omarzai struck with the ball, dismissing both Rickelton and, later Sherfane Rutherford for 20 after a stand of 61 with Varma. Yuzvendra Chahal bowled a controlled first spell of wrist spin on a slowing Dharamsala wicket, before Varma broke free with 50 off 25 balls





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Jasprit Bumrah Mumbai Indians Tilak Varma Punjab Kings IPL Hardik Pandya Suryakumar Yadav Prabhsimran Singh Shadul Thakur Shreyas Iyer Raj Bawa Ryan Rickelton Rohit Sharma Omarzai Bartlett Yuzvendra Chahal Varma

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