Bomb Threats Force Flight Diversions and Briefly Close Polish Airport; No Devices Found

At least four European flights received bomb threats on Tuesday, following one on Monday. Some planes were diverted and a Polish airport briefly closed, but no confirmed explosive devices were found.

At least four flights in Europe were subjected to bomb threats on Tuesday, following a similar threat on Monday. The threats forced some planes to divert and caused an airport in Poland to close briefly, but no confirmed explosive devices were discovered.

Authorities diverted a LOT Polish Airlines flight from London, which was supposed to land at Warsaw's Chopin airport, to Modlin, another airport nearby. Modlin was briefly closed while the plane was searched. Modlin airport said it had reopened after no device was found on the aircraft. Another flight bound for Warsaw, an SAS service from Copenhagen, landed at Chopin as scheduled.

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Chopin airport said no device was found and that it remained operational throughout the day. In the Bulgarian capital Sofia, a plane flying from Israel landed after a bomb threat was received by email. Counter-terrorism units checked the aircraft for possible explosive devices. The BTA news agency quoted interior ministry secretary-general Lyubomir Nikolov as confirming the security response at Sofia's airport.

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Flight Disruptions Across Europe

A day earlier, on Monday, a Wizz Air flight from London to Sofia was diverted to Budapest airport after receiving a bomb threat. Hungarian defence minister Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi announced the diversion in a Facebook post. In southeastern Spain, parts of an airport in Murcia were cordoned off on Tuesday after a bomb threat was reported on a Ryanair flight from Manchester. Officials said the report proved to be a hoax.

The airport resumed normal operations after authorities found no explosives on board the flight, and no injuries were reported in connection with the incidents. When a bomb threat is received in aviation, standard procedure typically involves moving the aircraft away from terminals and having specialist teams search the cabin and hold. Passengers are generally kept under security supervision until the search is completed and the aircraft is cleared to continue.

Security Response to Threats

The string of threats across several countries caused delays and diversions for travelers, while security services across Europe continued to respond to each report. Most of the threats examined so far have not led to the discovery of any real explosive device. The incidents came as airports and airlines in the region remain on heightened alert.

Authorities in each country have urged caution, and investigators are continuing to examine the origin of the threats, which were sent by email and other channels. The report was originally published by Reuters.