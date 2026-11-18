MultiChoice grants free Premium channel access to lower-tier subscribers in South Africa from November 25 to December 25 to encourage package upgrades.

MultiChoice is offering free access to its entire Premium channel lineup to customers on lower-tier DStv packages for a limited festive period. This promotional initiative, known as Open Time, runs from 25 November to 25 December. It aims to allow subscribers to experience high-value content while encouraging them to upgrade their subscription plans. The offer applies to subscribers on the Starter, Select, Sports, and Movies & Series packages.

Promotion Mechanics and Eligibility Rules

The Open Time promotion is available to DStv subscribers in South Africa who hold satellite or DStv Stream accounts that are fully paid up. The additional channels activate automatically on 25 November without requiring any action from the customer. Subscribers on these four cheaper packages gain access to every channel available in the Premium tier at no extra cost. This access is temporary and designed to last for exactly one month.

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On 26 December, the service will revert to the subscriber's original package settings. The extra channels will switch off automatically unless the customer chooses to upgrade to a higher tier before that date. The promotion covers live channels only. Catch Up content remains limited to the specific content available in the subscriber's existing package tier during this period. Customers who downgrade to a cheaper package during the promotion period will immediately lose access to the bonus channels.

Financial Incentives and Pricing Disparity

The financial difference between the base packages and the Premium tier is significant, highlighting the value of the free access. A subscriber on the Starter package pays R150 per month on satellite. In contrast, the Premium package on satellite costs R979 per month. Granting a R150 subscriber access to R979 worth of content for one month provides a substantial trial opportunity.

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This pricing structure is central to MultiChoice's strategy. By allowing customers to experience the full breadth of content, the company hopes to demonstrate the superior value of higher-tier subscriptions. The temporary nature of the access creates a direct incentive for users to consider upgrading their plans when the promotion ends. The company is leveraging this disparity to drive revenue growth in a competitive market.

Executive Strategy and Corporate Context

Willington Ngwepe, the CEO of MultiChoice, framed the promotion as a logical extension of recent strategic changes. He stated that the company's recent repackaging provided significantly more content access for the same price. This approach allows subscribers to explore content across every package and decide what works best for them in the new year. The statement was released on a Wednesday to coincide with the launch of the promotion.

This strategic move comes after a major overhaul of the DStv lineup in September. The September changes replaced the Access, Family, and Compact packages with the new Starter, Select, and Sports tiers. Despite these structural changes, South African prices remained unchanged. This stability in pricing, combined with the new promotional access, aims to stabilize the subscriber base.

Market Performance and Regional Challenges

MultiChoice's parent company, Canal+, has faced financial headwinds in recent quarters. In the nine months leading to September, the company reported lower subscription revenue in South Africa. These revenue drops have impacted the broader financial performance of the media group. Canal+ did not provide specific subscriber numbers to explain the magnitude of the decline.

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The company is now looking to boost engagement and retention through aggressive promotional tactics. The Open Time offer is a direct response to the need to maintain and grow its subscriber base in South Africa. By lowering the barrier to entry for Premium content, MultiChoice hopes to convert free trial users into paying customers for the higher-tier packages.

Looking ahead, the company expects subscribers to make decisions about their package preferences for the upcoming year. The promotion ends on 26 December, giving users a clear deadline to evaluate their viewing habits. MultiChoice is counting on the positive experience of accessing the full Premium lineup to drive upgrades in the new year.

The success of this campaign will depend on how many Starter and Select subscribers choose to remain with their current packages versus upgrading to Sports or Premium. The automatic reversion of channels on 26 December ensures that only those who actively choose to stay on the higher tier will continue to pay for the service. This mechanism protects the company from indefinite revenue loss while maximizing the marketing impact of the free access period.